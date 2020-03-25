Consider this a challenge from Comeaux wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Nabers’ Twitter handle is @comeguard_malik, which probably sounds familiar to many New Orleans Saints fans who use social media. Nabers changed his handle from @cantguard_malik to @comeguard_malik “to make it different” than Saints wideout Michael Thomas.
Perhaps the switch is more fitting for someone trying to prove he’s among the most unguardable wide receiver prospects in the class of 2021 — especially one who excels in one-on-one situations.
The Acadiana area saw first-hand what Nabers could do as a junior with 1,551 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder contributed in all three phases of the game for a Spartans team that won its first playoff game in a decade. He caught 58 passes for 1,223 receiving yards and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. One of his four interceptions went for a score, too.
In the playoff win against Slidell, Nabers caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.
His production has caught the eye of recruiting services, including 247Sports. It ranks him as the No. 10 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 41 receiver prospect nationally.
The same could be said about 19 Division I schools who’ve offered him a scholarship, including 11 Power Five programs. His most recent offer came from Kentucky on March 10.
“It’s been a humbling experience,” Nabers said of his recruitment. “It’s been going good. Not like a lot of craziness, but it’s going cool.”
“I’m still feeling it out, but there are a couple (of schools) that have already offered for me that are at the top now,” Nabers added, referring to Virginia, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Utah, Kansas and Louisville.
But that offer list should grow if his recent performances with the Louisiana Bootleggers — the 7-on-7 team coached by former LSU and NFL player Ryan Clark that competes nationally — is any indication. He was in his second year as part of that 7-on-7 program.
“Coaches have been calling on me saying they’ve been seeing the things I’ve been doing in 7-on-7s, and it’s been great,” Nabers said. “That’s what (coaches) like to see -- you keep on ballin’. Everybody says 7-on-7 isn’t good. It’s actually a good thing to stay in shape, play with teammates, meet new people and just keep on ballin’.”
“I think I’ve shown people that I can play with anybody, I can compete with anybody and just run any route I want,” Nabers said.
But aside from phone calls and texts between coaches and prospects, the recruiting world has come to halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Nabers will have to wait to visit some of the other schools he’s eyeing.
Nabers, like everyone else, is trying to avoid falling ill, so he’s been working out on his agility ladder at home. He’s focused on his speed and quickness in and out of routes and in the open of field.
“As soon as this clears up, I’ll probably take more visits to camps than visits to schools right now,” Nabers said. “Because I really want to get more offers and see where I can take this and choose from the top. But until then, I’ll just probably just keep on deciding through the school that I already have.”