Longtime New Iberia head boys basketball coach Todd Russ announced the shocking news on twitter Monday that he’s resigned as the Yellow Jackets’ coach.
Russ was about to begin his 13th season as New Iberia’s coach. He said he has accepted an assistant coaching position at Zachary High for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“I just felt like I needed to go in a different direction,” Russ said.
In his 12 seasons at New Iberia, Russ has led the Jackets to nine playoff appearances, won four outright league titles and tied for a fifth district championship. Known for great defensive play, Russ led New Iberia to eight 20-win seasons during his tenure.
“The timing of it is tough,” Russ said. “Leaving this team and those kids is really tough, but I just felt like it was the best decision for me.”
Russ said be began the summer basketball season excited and ended it on July 2 very excited about the program’s future.
The Jackets traveled from Shreveport, Alexandria, New Orleans and even into Mississippi in an overflowing 40-game summer schedule to prepare for the next season.
“When we finished the summer, I was fired up,” Russ said. “I was excited. I was very pleased with how the summer had gone.”
Russ said he’s pleased that he’s leaving the program in better shape than when he arrived 13 years ago, and he “wouldn’t be surprised at all if next year’s team contends for another district championship.”
Ironically, New Iberia’s final game of the summer was a loss to defending state champion Zachary, which the Jackets had defeated earlier in the summer.
A year ago, the Jackets beat Parkway 66-58 in the first round as a No. 6 seed, before being eliminated 58-45 in the second round by No. 11 Northshore.
The Jackets return two starters from a year ago, but five of the top eight overall, including two “very good, very promising sophomores” who got valuable playing time as freshmen last season.
“The thing I really like about next year’s team is it as a good cross-section of sophomores, junior and seniors,” Russ said. “I think it has a chance to be a really good team. I think it’s going to be a top 10 program again.”
Even more, Russ said he’s pleased with the impact he made on the many players he’s coached at New Iberia over the past 12 seasons.
“I feel like I’ve taught them how to be valuable citizens and respectable young men,” he said. “I’ve talk them the value of hard work.”
Russ said he especially enjoyed giving advice to former players over the years on such issues as proposing to their girlfriends, changing majors in college and parenting skills.
“That’s what you really enjoy about being a coach – having an impact on these kids lives,” Russ said.