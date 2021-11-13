If there is a volleyball program who has proven to be quite the bugaboo for the ESA Lady Falcons in recent history, it has been the Country Day Cajuns.
The Lady Falcons’ struggles with the Cajuns continued Saturday, as ESA was swept in three games 25-21, 27-25 and 25-16 in the Division V state championship at the Cajundome. The loss marked the sixth time since 2009 that the Lady Falcons have lost in the state finals to the Cajuns.
“I feel like we were up and down all game,” Lady Falcons senior Peyton Stokley said. “But overall, I think we showed a lot of fight.”
Country Day’s state championship was their sixth consecutive volleyball state title and their 12 in the past 13 years.
“Anytime you are going against Country Day, the name alone can be intimidating because of the amount of success they’ve had,” Lady Falcons head coach Sara Robichaux said. “But I’m really proud of our girls, because I felt they were relaxed the entire match and executed our game plan. They really went out there and battled.”
While the Lady Falcons (30-16) proved to be scrappy and asserted themselves as a formidable foe, the Cajuns’ senior outside hitter Nia Washington proved to be too much. Washington, a Tulane signee, recorded 19 kills and 13 digs en route to being named the finals’ Most Outstanding Player.
“Nia is a phenomenal athlete,” Robichaux said. “If you can have only one or two players on your team, you want her. We have some great athletes and I felt we were more balanced than Country Day was, but Nia is one of the best hitters in the state across all divisions. She’s going to do really well on the next level.”
After dropping the first match, the Lady Falcons had a chance to take Game 2 while leading 25-24 and it being their serve. Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons they have a serving error that tied the game at 25-25 and led to the Cajuns scoring back-to-back points to win 27-25 and take a commanding 2-0 lead. In Game 1, the Lady Falcons didn’t have any serving errors.
“We have struggled serving all season,” Lady Falcons senior Eleanor Cowan said. “We knew it would be important to make all of our serves.”
“We preach the importance of not missing serves,” Robichaux said. “Once we get past 20 points in a game or anytime in the fifth game, missing serves is a big no-no.”
After the loss, Robichaux was already thinking about next season and the possibilities it provides.
“Our season for next year starts right now,” Robichaux said. “Sure, we’re going to rest and rejuvenate, but the countdown for next year starts now.”