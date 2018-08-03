Christian Harris became the second University High dual-threat player to commit to an Southeastern Conference school in five days when he committed to Texas A&M on Thursday.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Harris is projected as a wide receiver/linebacker on the college level. The Cubs’ Makiya Tongue committed to Georgia on Sunday after a weekend visit.
In late June, Harris announced he had narrowed it down to four finalists: Alabama, Auburn, LSU and A&M.
Harris announced his commitment via Twitter saying, “First off, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of football. I would also like to thank all of the schools that offered me the opportunity to continue my education and athletic career.
“Although it was a difficult choice to make, I had to choose the university that I felt was best for me. With that being said, I would like to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Texas A&M #Gigem.”
Harris is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 8 Louisiana player for 2019 by 247Sports.
He is rated No. 131 overall nationally and No. 9 nationally as an athlete.