Southside ended the regular season winning seven of its last eight games after Friday night’s 45-13 win over New Iberia. Here’s how it went down.
What happened
Just one year ago, New Iberia ended Southside’s season with a 53-13 win in the opening round of the playoffs. Southside more than avenged that loss Friday, getting touchdowns from all three phases of the game in the first quarter.
After a shanked NISH punt gave Southside field position at the Yellow Jackets’ 8 yard line, Southside quickly took a 6-0 lead. On the following drive, the Southside defense got involved with a 15-yard scoop and score to put the Sharks up 13-0.
After a New Iberia three-and-out, Southside’s Brock Jones blocked the ensuing punt and recovered it all in one motion. Jones scored to quickly put the Sharks up 19-0.
Landon Baptiste had his best game of the season, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and also rushing for a score. The junior quarterback has hit his stride at the right time as the Sharks close district play out with a six-game winning streak
Turning point
The game turned quickly after NISH took the opening kickoff into Southside territory at the 45. Before the Yellow Jackets could run a play, two false starts in a row pushed them back 10 yards and back across the 50-yard line.
The Sharks didn’t score on the ensuing drive, but the sloppy play from New Iberia on the opening drive proved to be only the beginning of their woes. The Yellow Jacket mustered just one impressive drive in the first half – a 19-play, 65 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. Other than that, the Sharks left no doubt and the game was seemingly over by halftime.
Jacket miscues
The Yellow Jackets finished the season 0-10 and Friday’s performance appeared to be a microcosm of their season. New Iberia turned the ball over three times and put the ball on the ground five times. There were some bright spots on special teams, but the offense never seemed to be in rhythm.
NISH also had four personal foul penalties which killed any semblance of offensive momentum they’d gained. The NISH defense had a pair of those personal fouls, both of which bailed Southside out after big stops and allowed the Sharks to sustain drives with first downs.
Playoff bound
Not much was expected from Southside after its early season woes, but coach Josh Fontenot knew his team was capable of winning football games. Southside – in just its third season as a varsity program – will enter the playoffs for the third time following an impressive close to the season.
All indications point to Southside hosting a playoff game, which would be the first time that’s happened in school history. The Sharks are playing their best football at the right time and Baptiste at quarterback has shown he can lead drives both on the ground and through the air.
The defense continues to be the lead force of the football team and the Sharks will rely on their strongest unit in the second season. Fontenot has pushed all the right buttons down the stretch and the Sharks could prove to be a tough out as the postseason kicks off next week.