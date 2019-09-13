The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators stayed unbeaten on the young 2019 season on Friday night, capturing a big 34-28 non-district win over the Catholic-Pointe Coupee Hornets, in their home opener.
"I thought our guys played really hard," Ascension Episcopal head coach Matt Desormeaux said. "We made some mistakes here and there, but we were able to overcome them because we fought so hard."
This was a rematch of last season's scoring explosion, a game in which the Blue Gators were able to come from behind to capture an exciting 51-50 triumph.
That score would prove difficult to match this year after Catholic-Pointe Coupee, members of District 5-1A, on its second possession of the contest, went on a long, time-consuming, 12-play, 98-yard drive, which was capped off by Matthew Langlois 3-yard touchdown run, to give them a 7-0 lead at the 3:41 mark of the opening quarter.
Ascension, members of District 7-2A, scored its first of the game at the 11:56 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Cole Simon scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to tie the game, 7-7.
The Blue Gators grabbed their first lead of the game with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter when Asa Freeman scored on a 1-yard plunge, giving them a 13-7 lead, an advantage they would take with them into halftime.
The second half was a little bit more similar to last year's scoring shootout, with six combined touchdowns scored.
CPC took a 14-13 lead at the 2:23 mark of the third quarter when Nick Carriere, playing quarterback for starter Aiden Vosburg, who was injured in the opening quarter, completed a 56-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run.
Ascension wrestled the lead right back on its very next possession when Simon connected with Logan Overton on a long 81-yard touchdown pass.
Following a successful two-point conversion, the Blue Gators lead it, 21-14, with 1:08 to go in the third quarter, an advantage they would take with them into the final quarter.
It was a back-and-forth fourth quarter, with the Hornets tying things, 21-21, on the first play of the final quarter, thanks to a 51-yard touchdown run by Matthew Langlois, before Ascension Episcopal grabbed the lead right back with 8:39 to go, courtesy of a 21-yard scoring run by Simon, to make it 28-21.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee wasn't done yet, as Langlois did it again, scoring on another long scoring run, this one from 54 yards away, to tie the game, 28-28, with 5:55 left, before Ascension scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:41 remaining, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Simon to Anthony Quebedeaux, to make it 34-28.
That proved to be the game-winning score, as the Blue Gators hung on for the 6-point win.
"I can't say enough about Coach (David) Simoneaux and that Catholic-Pointe Coupee team," Desormeaux said. "They came in here outnumbered. You know, we probably had about 15 more guys on our roster than them, so they had a lot of guys that had to play both ways, but they just continued to battle, and give us all we wanted. I really have a lot of respect for them, and how well-coached they are."
Simon led the way for AES, throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another two scores on the ground.
"One of his (Simon) strengths is that he's deceptively fast," said Desormeaux. "He's not a big 40 (yard dash time) guy, but on the field he makes guys miss, he runs well, and he keeps plays alive, which he did tonight."
Freeman contributed 56 rushing yards and a touchdown to the Blue Gator rushing attack.
In a losing cause for the Hornets, Langlois rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns, while Collin Grezaffi added another 112 rushing yards.
The Blue Gators held CPC, who is primarily a running team anyway, and who played most of the game without their starting quarterback, to zero passing yards.
With the victory, Ascension Episcopal improved to 2-0, while Catholic-Pointe Coupee dropped to 1-1.
The Blue Gators play host to Class 4A north Vermilion next week.
"Iron sharpens iron," Desormeaux said. "If you play teams that aren't very good, it's not going to really get you ready for the playoffs.
"This is the fifth year we've played them (Catholic-Pointe Coupee), and each year it's been a one or two score, at most," Desormeaux said. "I love playing those guys because it's such a challenge. What they do up front, and how physical they are, really helps us get better, and prepares us for the rest of the season."