Thursday's Games

Rayne 49, Washington-Marion 20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - RAY: Kylin Wheeler 7-109, 2 TDs; Juwan Daniel 24-107; Korey Malone 6-56, TD; Darian Chevalier 3-36, TD; Lon Moody 1-11; Dylan Judice 3-0; Rudolph Peter 4- (-1).

PASSING - RAY: Judice 6-12-1, 142 yds, 3 TDs.

RECEIVING - RAY: Wheeler 4-75, TD; Malone 2-67, 2 TDs.

Next - Rayne (4-4) hosts DeRidder on Friday.

Church Point 58, Ville Platte 20

Next - Church Point (8-0) hosts Kaplan on Friday.

Ascension Episcopal 24, Loreauville 0

Next - Ascension Episcopal (3-5) hosts Delcambre on Thursday, Loreauville (4-4) at Catholic-NI on Friday. 

Barbe 40, Lafayette 17

Next - Lafayette (4-4) at Southside on Friday.

Livonia 30, Crowley 15

Next - Crowley (1-7) hosts Erath on Friday.

Friday, Oct. 21

Southside at Acadiana

Next - Southside (6-1) hosts Lafayette on Friday, Acadiana (5-2) at Carencro on Friday.

New Iberia at Comeaux

Next - New Iberia (1-6) at Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux (0-7) at Barbe on Thursday.

Sam Houston at Carencro

Next - Carencro (6-1) hosts Acadiana on Friday.

Eunice at DeRidder

Next - Eunice (5-2) hosts Leesville on Friday.

St. Thomas More at Teurlings

Next - St, Thomas More (6-1) hosts Westgate on Thursday, Teurlings (7-0) hosts Northside on Friday.

North Vermilion at Northside

Next - North Vermilion (3-4) hosts Lafayette Christian on Friday, Northside (3-4) at Teurlings on Friday. 

Westgate at Lafayette Christian

Next - Westgate (6-1) at St. Thomas More on Thursday, Lafayette Christian (5-2) at North Vermilion on Friday.

Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene

Next - Breaux Bridge (3-4) hosts Opelousas on Friday, Beau Chene (1-6) hosts Hanson on Friday.

Mamou at Iota

Next - Iota (5-2) at Port Barre on Friday.

Cecilia at Opelousas

Next - Cecilia (6-1) hosts Livonia on Friday, Opelousas (6-1) at Breaux Bridge on Friday.

Pine Prairie at Northwest

Next - Northwest (3-4) at Ville Platte on Thursday.

Basile at Port Barre

Next - Port Barre (0-7) hosts Iota on Friday.

Abbeville at Erath

Next - Abbeville (5-2) hosts St. Martinville on Friday, Erath (4-3) at Crowley on Friday.

Kaplan at St. Martinville

Next - Kaplan (4-3) at Church Point on Friday, St. Martinville (3-4) at Abbeville on Friday.

Notre Dame at DeQuincy

Next - Notre Dame (5-2) at Grand Lake Friday.

Catholic-NI at Franklin

Next - Catholic-NI (3-4) hosts Loreauville on Friday.

Delcambre at West St. Mary

Next - Delcambre (4-3) at Ascension Episcopal on Thursday.

Opelousas Catholic at North Central

Next - Opelousas Catholic (4-3) hosts Sacred Heart on Friday, North Central (3-4) hosts Catholic-PC on Thursday.

Catholic-PC at St. Edmund

Next - St. Edmund (4-3) at Westminster on Friday.

Westminster at Sacred Heart

Next - Westminster (2-5) hosts St. Edmund on Friday.

Jeanerette at Highland Baptist

Next - Jeanerette (3-4) hosts Covenant Christian on Friday, Highland Baptist (2-5) at Centerville on Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Centerville

Next - Vermilion Catholic (7-0) hosts Central Catholic on Friday.

