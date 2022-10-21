Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday's Games
Rayne 49, Washington-Marion 20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - RAY: Kylin Wheeler 7-109, 2 TDs; Juwan Daniel 24-107; Korey Malone 6-56, TD; Darian Chevalier 3-36, TD; Lon Moody 1-11; Dylan Judice 3-0; Rudolph Peter 4- (-1).
PASSING - RAY: Judice 6-12-1, 142 yds, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING - RAY: Wheeler 4-75, TD; Malone 2-67, 2 TDs.
Next - Rayne (4-4) hosts DeRidder on Friday.
Church Point 58, Ville Platte 20
Next - Church Point (8-0) hosts Kaplan on Friday.
Ascension Episcopal 24, Loreauville 0
Next - Ascension Episcopal (3-5) hosts Delcambre on Thursday, Loreauville (4-4) at Catholic-NI on Friday.
Barbe 40, Lafayette 17
Next - Lafayette (4-4) at Southside on Friday.
Livonia 30, Crowley 15
Next - Crowley (1-7) hosts Erath on Friday.
Friday, Oct. 21
Southside at Acadiana
Next - Southside (6-1) hosts Lafayette on Friday, Acadiana (5-2) at Carencro on Friday.
New Iberia at Comeaux
Next - New Iberia (1-6) at Sulphur on Friday, Comeaux (0-7) at Barbe on Thursday.
Sam Houston at Carencro
Next - Carencro (6-1) hosts Acadiana on Friday.
Eunice at DeRidder
Next - Eunice (5-2) hosts Leesville on Friday.
St. Thomas More at Teurlings
Next - St, Thomas More (6-1) hosts Westgate on Thursday, Teurlings (7-0) hosts Northside on Friday.
North Vermilion at Northside
Next - North Vermilion (3-4) hosts Lafayette Christian on Friday, Northside (3-4) at Teurlings on Friday.
Westgate at Lafayette Christian
Next - Westgate (6-1) at St. Thomas More on Thursday, Lafayette Christian (5-2) at North Vermilion on Friday.
Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene
Next - Breaux Bridge (3-4) hosts Opelousas on Friday, Beau Chene (1-6) hosts Hanson on Friday.
Mamou at Iota
Next - Iota (5-2) at Port Barre on Friday.
Cecilia at Opelousas
Next - Cecilia (6-1) hosts Livonia on Friday, Opelousas (6-1) at Breaux Bridge on Friday.
Pine Prairie at Northwest
Next - Northwest (3-4) at Ville Platte on Thursday.
Basile at Port Barre
Next - Port Barre (0-7) hosts Iota on Friday.
Abbeville at Erath
Next - Abbeville (5-2) hosts St. Martinville on Friday, Erath (4-3) at Crowley on Friday.
Kaplan at St. Martinville
Next - Kaplan (4-3) at Church Point on Friday, St. Martinville (3-4) at Abbeville on Friday.
Notre Dame at DeQuincy
Next - Notre Dame (5-2) at Grand Lake Friday.
Catholic-NI at Franklin
Next - Catholic-NI (3-4) hosts Loreauville on Friday.
Delcambre at West St. Mary
Next - Delcambre (4-3) at Ascension Episcopal on Thursday.
Opelousas Catholic at North Central
Next - Opelousas Catholic (4-3) hosts Sacred Heart on Friday, North Central (3-4) hosts Catholic-PC on Thursday.
Catholic-PC at St. Edmund
Next - St. Edmund (4-3) at Westminster on Friday.
Westminster at Sacred Heart
Next - Westminster (2-5) hosts St. Edmund on Friday.
Jeanerette at Highland Baptist
Next - Jeanerette (3-4) hosts Covenant Christian on Friday, Highland Baptist (2-5) at Centerville on Friday.
Vermilion Catholic at Centerville
Next - Vermilion Catholic (7-0) hosts Central Catholic on Friday.