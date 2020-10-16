NEW IBERIA - Until this week, Ascension Episcopal's senior football players had never beaten District 7-2A rival Catholic-New Iberia.
Thanks in large part to quarterback Cole Simon, however, that changed when the Blue Gators defeated the Panthers 28-14 on Friday night.
Simon threw three touchdown passes and rushed for over 100 yards for AES, which improved to 2-0 (1-0 in 7-2A).
"Cole is a good athlete," AES coach Matthew Desormeaux said. "He has deceiving speed. He runs really well and does a good job of moving through arm tackles, especially when he's escaping the pocket. He had a really good game, and we knew he needed to have a really good game for us to have a chance in this one."
On the first play from scrimmage, Simon bulled his way around the right side for 48 yards. Shortly thereafter, on third-and-5 from the Catholic 15, Simon found Austin Mills in the right corner of the end zone to put AES ahead 7-0 at the 10:15 mark of the first quarter.
"Austin has been stepping up to the plate," Simon said. "I'm very impressed with him."
On its first possession, Catholic High gained one first down before its offense stalled. On fourth-and-long, AES senior defensive end Matt Remondet burst through the line to block the ensuing punt and give the Blue Gators great field position at the Catholic 23.
"We work on that multiple times a week," Desormeaux said. "We spend a lot of time on special teams. To me, football is truly a three-phase game with offense, defense and special teams. If you're struggling in one area, it's going to be be tough to win, especially against a good team like Catholic High."
Three plays later, on 3rd-and-8, Simon lofted a touchdown pass to Jude Ardoin to give AES (2-0, 1-0 7-2A) a quick 14-0 advantage.
"In my opinion, we have one of the best receiving corps in the area," Desormeaux said. "Our guys are all really good players. So if someone starts focusing on one guy, our other guys can get open.
Whether it's Austin or Logan (Overton) or Willie (Kerstetter) or Matt at tight end or Jude Ardoin, I think our guys can be mismatch nightmares."
Ardoin finished with three receptions for 62 yards.
"Jude is 6-foot-5," Desormeaux said. "He runs well. He's not a burner. He's probably a 4.8 guy. He runs plenty well enough for good high school football. He can jump. He's a good basketball player.
"Against North Vermilion, he had two opportunities where he landed inches from the sideline. He caught both passes but they were out of bounds. We knew it was going to happen for him. We worked on it. He was a mismatch all night on slants, too. He's a guy who can go deep and do the short things, too."
Catholic High (1-2, 1-1) went three-and-out on its second possession. Following a punt, AES running back Cole Edmond sprinted 58 yards between the tackles for a 21-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first.
"That's one of the things we've stressed all year," Desormeaux said. "Last year, at times, we didn't come out of the gate shooting like we should. Two weeks ago against North Vermilion, we did. Tonight, we came out and executed."
After a six-yard keeper by Catholic High quarterback KK Reno cut the deficit to 21-7, the Blue Gators were faced with 4th-and-5 at the Catholic 10.
AES then faked a field goal with Simon, the holder, rolling to the right to find Remondet in the end zone for a 28-7 cushion with 26.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
"We try to have options for everything we do, especially when you're playing a team like Catholic High," Desormeaux said. "They usually come pretty hard with the field goal block, and we felt that if we got to the edge, we'd have a chance with our quarterback throwing the ball.
"It worked out. It's a gamble. It's always a gamble, but it worked out for us tonight. It was one of those nights where a lot of things went our way and we capitalized."
Simon, who gained a substantial amount of yardage after contact, combined with Edmond for 218 yards rushing.
"I was very motivated for this game," Simon said. "Before we went into it, we knew it was a big game," Simon said. "When we were going out for the coin toss, we wanted the ball first so we could set the tone.
"That's what we wanted to do. It meant a lot to coach Matt and it meant a lot to us, so I knew it had to happen."
In the third quarter, Catholic High marched to the AES 2 and 1 on consecutive drives, but the Panthers were turned away scoreless both times.
"That was huge," Desormeaux said. "We're fortunate in that we have some meaty guys up front now who are strong and work their butts off in the weight room.
"I was so pleased with how those guys played and how our linebackers played. It was an overall team effort from top-to-bottom. This was a big one for all these guys on this team. It meant a lot."
CHS, which got a late score from Layne Lipari, was led by Reno's 152 yards on 28 carries. Fullback Marco Austin added 18 rushes for 78 yards and Trace Williams ran for 46 yards on four attempts.
"We had some plans to try to slow down KK Reno," Desormeaux said. "It's hard to slow that guy down. He's a really good player and athlete. He's going to be a mismatch for a lot of guys going forward."