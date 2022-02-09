District 8-1A girls basketball rivals Highland Baptist and Vermilion Catholic met on Jan. 21 in Abbeville with the Bears winning by four points.
In Tuesday's rematch in New Iberia, however, the outcome was never in doubt with the Bears holding the Screamin' Eagles scoreless until the second quarter of a 51-25 rout.
"We defended better than we did over there the first time we played," Bears coach Carol Sensley said. "From start to finish, it was collectively one of the best defensive games we've had."
The Bears (22-5, 7-1) surged to a 16-0 second-quarter lead before the Eagles (16-6, 6-3) got on the board with an Emma Griffin free throw. The Eagles were 0-for-12 from the field until Anna Kate Hagle's bucket later in the quarter.
"Defense wins games. Defense wins championships," Sensley said. "Normally, we've had two or three girls playing well with one resting on a play. Tonight, our help defense was phenomenal."
On several possessions, the Bears grabbed multiple offensive rebounds that created second-chance points. Forwards Najah Johnson, Kylee Johnson, Xaria August and guards Kiara Comeaux and Bri Sensley all participated in the rebounding effort.
"Our big girls, as well as Kiara and Bri, went hard to the offensive glass," Sensley said. "We've improved on defense, rebounding and offensive execution. We wanted to take our time and not settle until we got a shot we wanted to take. We're taking better care of the basketball, too."
Mi'Kiyiah Olivier and Yvette Olivier each scored 13 points for the Bears with Comeaux and Sensley adding 12 and nine points.
"We shared the basketball," Sensley said of the balanced attack. "(Mi'Kiyiah) Olivier has been leading us in scoring.
"Then you look up and Yvette Olivier drains a couple of key 3's. Kiara came in and took over for four or five possessions. This is just a good team effort that we've been trying to do for four quarters."
The Bears, winners of nine straight games, can clinch the outright 8-1A title with a win at home Friday against Hanson Memorial (10-14, 3-4).
Highland Baptist is No. 4 in the LHSAA Division IV power ratings behind reigning champion Ouachita Christian (28-2), Cedar Creek (24-2) and St. John-Plaquemine (24-3).
Last season, the Bears defeated Cedar Creek in the semifinals and finished as runner-up to Ouachita Christian.
Comeaux, a transfer from Westgate High, has helped offset the loss of Acadiana Advocate All-Metro MVP Marin Barras from last year's team.
"Right off the bat, Kiara has been an impact player," Sensley said. "When she puts all her skills together, she is dynamic. She is tenacious on defense, she's athletic, she can shoot it and she handle the ball."