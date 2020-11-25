When Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards returned the state to Phase 2 in the battle against the coronavirus, the edict will have a direct impact on the high school football playoffs.
Beginning with Friday’s opening round of postseason play around the state, there will be a strict 25 percent fan capacity restriction.
The LHSAA sent out a strictly-worded memo to all schools Wednesday. The regular season actually began with a 25 percent rule, but every indication is this new requirement will have more teeth.
This time, there will be a six-feet requirement between all spectators.
“No one is to be seated next to each other,” the LHSAA memo dictated.
Not only does that mean family members can’t sit next to each other, it also means in stadiums across the state, fans who have already purchased tickets may not be allowed into the stadium.
For example, 25 percent of some stadiums could mean approximately 500 tickets.
With the six-feet requirement, that could reduce the total attendance to about 200 seats.
It’s a similar situation to UL home games, which only allow 5,585 tickets to be sold, which is actually much less than the 25 percent capacity of the 41,000-seat Cajun Field.
The LHSAA memo detailed how many schools around the state did not adhere to the 25 percent capacity in the first few games of the regular season.
“Photographs and video evidence of the aforementioned and media has confirmed the alleged violations,” the memo said. “We have to do better.”
Failure to comply will result in a $500 fine and the loss of hosting and perhaps even forfeiture of future football playoff games.
Athletic departments not complying could also impact the winter sports of basketball, wrestling, soccer and/or powerlifting.
The memo said the acceptance of coaching cards will be left up to the discretion of each individual school.
The memo concluded by emphasizing these strict enforcement measures are being put in place to prevent the Governor’s office from totally shutting down the football state playoffs.