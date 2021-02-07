It's been a season of firsts for the Southside boys soccer team.
In only their second year of varsity competition, the Sharks not only reached the playoffs for the first time, they won their first playoff game 4-0 over No. 22 Central Lafourche on Saturday at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
Landon Miller and Kaden Derouen scored goals in the first half for the No. 11 Sharks, and Josue Padilla and Derouen added two more after intermission.
"It was absolutely a great performance," Southside coach Josh Saboe said. "It was one of the better performances we've had all season.
"When this team is clicking and everybody is doing their job, this team will present some challenges to many opponents."
Saboe said Southside has several players capable of scoring in bunches, which keeps opponents off-balance.
"We attacked brilliantly, getting into areas where we were able to take advantage of our opportunities," he said. "When you get into those key areas, you have to take advantage of your chances, and I thought we did that well tonight.
"The boys worked hard to get into those areas from back to front. We had a good game-plan, and the boys executed it very well."
It was the fifth shutout in the last six games for Southside (11-7-6), which has held opponents scoreless 11 times.
"Our defenders on the back line did an excellent job of keeping the game in front of us," Saboe said. "They never really got behind us until the end.
"Even when they did, (goalkeeper) Colby (Bergeron) was managing shots from a distance. He did a very good job of keeping us with a clean sheet."
Saboe prefers to not mention individual accolades although he did single out a few players in particular.
"Everybody played well," he said. "I don't want to go into too many details, but Peyton Foreman and Logan Ortego played great. Genero Gonzales, his energy and effort was brilliant tonight.
"Like I said last time, there's no one person who runs this team. It's a collaborative effort. When they all do it together, it can be a great thing."
Although Mason Suter, one of Southside's top attacking players, was out with a non-COVID related illness, Saboe wasn't overly concerned.
"Even with him sitting out, other guys stepped up and contributed," Saboe said. "It's an all-around team effort, honestly"
Other than a loss to Division II No. 1 Holy Cross on January 9, Southside's only setback within the last month came in the District 2-I championship to Lafayette High last Saturday.
"We talked about it," Saboe said. "It was a tough pill to swallow. I thought the boys did a great job of refocusing themselves.
"They're all mature. They refocused, and now it's a new season. They put their energy and effort into each individual game."
In the regional round, the Sharks will travel to Covington to challenge No. 6 St. Paul's (17-3). The Wolves went 26-0-0 last year and have won six of the last seven Division I titles.
"We're going to prepare, figure out some things, come with the energy we had tonight and give our best effort," Saboe said. "It's not necessarily David vs. Goliath, but it's the new kids on the block versus a perennial power.
"It's a great opportunity for these boys to put a stamp on the school's name statewide. People know who we are. They've seen us play. We can knock the ball around. We can do good things, but this is going to be a good opportunity for us to showcase our talent and go for it."
On Saturday night, however, the Sharks took a little time to savor their first playoff win. After Saboe addressed the team, the group sprinted across the field to take a photo under the scoreboard.
"The first playoff win in school history," Saboe said. "That's why we took the picture. The boys deserved it. They worked hard for it. There's going to be many more firsts to come for this group, and many more great things to come for this group."