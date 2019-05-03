There was a point where Stephen Barrett just needed a job — a job with some stability, that is — and he admits football was the only thing he knew well.
This was back in 2010. He had moved back to the Lafayette area and signed up to play for the Lafayette Wildcatters, a professional indoor team in the now-defunct Southern Indoor Football League.
His participation with the Wildcatters came after a brief stint with the New Orleans VooDoo’s practice squad before that organization folded. His opportunity with the VooDoo came from, at least in Barrett’s estimation, his time in the New Orleans Saints’ rookie camp after he graduated from college.
“It was hard as hell,” Barrett laughs about trying out for the Saints. “...I tell everybody, ‘Rookie camp lets you figure out if you really do have a passion for this game, especially when come from not being drafted.’”
Barrett served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater -- McNeese State, where he played defensive back for four years and helped the Cowboys win two Southland Conference championships -- between his time with the Saints and the VooDoo. His love of football persisted through that all, so much so that returning to coaching was the only thing he wanted to do.
So he went back to the place that developed him into an all-state caliber player under Mac Barousse, Carencro High. Barousse suggested he become a substitute teacher while earning certification to become an assistant coach.
Almost a decade later, Barrett is still coaching football at Carencro as an assistant under Tony Courville while also working in the Special Education Department, but his career as a coach has taken off in another sport — track and field.
On Saturday, Barrett will take his Carencro boys track and field team to LHSAA outdoor state meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium, and the Bears are the favorites to repeat as state championship in Class 4A. Last year’s state title was Carencro’s first in track and field since 1970.
“That’s the only reason why I’m here — because I went here,” Barrett said of what it means for him to coach at Carencro. “It’s family here. Half the kids here either I went to school with their parents or their cousin or their uncle or something like that. Half the kids, somebody I know is kin to them.”
Carencro has risen to state champion status — the Bears finished third in 2017 — by dominating the track. In fact, the Bears didn’t qualify for state in a single field event for the second straight year. But it didn’t matter last year and may not matter this year because of their quality in the running events, led by UL signee Trejun Jones, the defending 100-meter champion.
In total, the Bears qualified for state in six running events, five of which will feature two state qualifiers from Carencro, and three relays.
Barrett was a part of the Bears’ track and field team back in early 2000s — he competed in the triple jump and the 4x100, the latter which placed sixth at state in 2002 when he was senior — but it certainly wasn’t his primary sport.
“Track was more like for me to get faster,” Barrett said. “I was always a pretty fast, but I wasn’t that elite (defensive back) fast -- like those corners that just be blazing and things like that. So I took up track because I knew I could jump a little bit, and I kind of wanted to get faster. At that time, I knew I was going to college (to play football), and I thought I was going to be way too slow.”
The track experience pay dividends when he started playing for the Cowboys, but that was the extent of his track background before he came back to Carencro. He started assisting the track and field program when Brent Indest was leading the Bears’ football program and later became the head coach of the girls’ team.
Sure, he’s learned plenty about the sport over the years, but Barrett admits he didn’t exactly know what he was doing when he started coaching track.
“I took this approach: I knew I could teach them how to run because of football,” Barrett said. “I can teach you how to run properly, and that’s what I still do. Then I could teach you a little bit about jumping because I jumped. Other than that, that’s a wrap.”
Barrett thought he could help a few of the Lady Bears improve, but he never envisioned the program becoming elite. But he started seeing progress from his female athletes and began working with some of the boys. Eventually, he was put in charge of both teams.
“When that happened, it was on from there,” Barrett said. “They started to really gel a little bit, and you could really see them kind of changing their attitudes toward track, even the seniors. Because around here for a long time, they would run up until their senior year. Then their senior year, they would probably dabble in the first two track meets, and then they would quit.
The senior football players sticking around has been instrumental in the overall improvement of the boys’ program. The mindset of these dual-sport athletes is no longer football-first.
“Most of our guys are football guys,” Barrett said. “So they’re fast because they play football. Now we’re starting get track people here that also play football. So it’s changing a little bit.”