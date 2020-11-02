On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 24, Jack Bech and his St. Thomas More teammates were reviewing film of the previous night's win over Westgate when he got a surprise phone call.

It was the LSU coaching staff, which had decided to offer the senior receiver a scholarship.

"I was on the phone with coach (Kevin) Faulk and coach Mickey (Joseph)," Bech said. "They talked to me a little bit about where I could fit into their offense, and then coach Orgeron got on the phone and offered me a scholarship."

At Bech's side during the phone call was teammate, lifelong best friend and LSU commitment, junior quarterback Walker Howard.

As it turned out, Howard knew in advance about LSU's intentions and managed to keep it a secret.

"Walker already knew," Bech said. "The coaches had told him, but he didn't tell me."

A few days later, Bech backed off his commitment to Vanderbilt, and the Rivals four-star prospect put an end to his recruitment on Sunday by announcing that he will continue his career at LSU. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

"It was a huge moment for my family, my coaches, myself and Walker," Bech said of landing the LSU offer. "It was a dream come true.

"I thought a little bit about a couple of other schools, but I knew that Baton Rouge is where I wanted to be. That's where my heart was."

His uncles, Blain and Brett Bech, were LSU receivers.

"It means the world to me to carry on the family tradition and continue the legacy," Bech said. "I'm also going to create a new path and a new journey. It's going to be fun.

"Every day, it keeps getting realer and realer and hitting me in full force that I'll be at LSU. I'm just blessed by God, above all. Without him, none of this is possible. My biggest motivation is my grandpa, Judson Voorhies, who passed away on Dec. 26 last year. Everything I do is for him and through him."

Led by Bech and Howard, STM is undefeated and is averaging more than 50 points per game. The Cougars offensive coordinator, Shane Savoie, says Bech has completely rewritten the school's receiving records.

"I think LSU is getting an extremely versatile competitor," Savoie said. "An ultra-competitor, really. I can remember Jack being a little kid around the program when his older brother (Tiger Bech) was playing here.

"We used to laugh at how competitive and emotional Jack was at whatever he was doing, whether it was a touch football game behind the end zone or whatever. Whenever we were playing on Friday nights, there would be more intense games going on in the end zone because Jack was down there trying to win at everything."

Over the years, Bech has kept that drive while adding other attributes.

"We've always known Jack was that type of competitor," Savoie said. "But he's grown and matured in so many different aspects, not only from a physical standpoint but from a mental standpoint where he's able to evaluate situations, defensive backs, routes and how he's going to handle all of that.

"The fact that he can do that from multiple positions — that versatility is one of the greatest assets that Jack is going to bring to LSU. The opportunity to be creative with how you use him is going to be a whole lot of fun. It is for me as an offensive coordinator."

After a junior season when he caught 91 passes for 1668 yards and 20 touchdowns, Bech has elevated his game.

"From a physical standpoint, we knew where he was last year," Savoie said. "From a speed standpoint, he's a different competitor now than he was then.

"As a decision-maker and thinker as a receiver, he's playing the game beyond just what it says on the play card. He's able to utilize a number of different tools that he didn't have last year to get open and put himself in advantageous situations."

Savoie plans to watch a lot of LSU football in the future with his star quarterback and receiver suiting up for the Tigers.

"It'll be exciting," he said. "It's exciting to have multiple kids from our school go to the next level, but to have them go together where they're still throwing and catching the ball like they did here? It will be unique for our school. I'm looking forward to it."