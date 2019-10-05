It was a tough night for the Comeaux Spartans losing against a high offensive powered Sam Houston Broncos from Moss Bluff, 45-27.
The Spartans controlled last week’s game against Lafayette High for the majority of the matchup, but in this contest against the Broncos, they played behind the chains the entire game.
In the first half for both teams, their game in the air was their opening attacks. The Broncos started with a 20-yard pass from Kyle Bartley to Alyjah Mouton to start their momentum. Comeaux answered right back in the next possession with Tre' Harris throwing a 20-yard shotgun pass to Malik Nabers to set up their speedster Eddie Flugence for a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Comeaux seemed to have its foot on the gas after a 40-yard touchdown from Harris to Nabors to take the lead. But for the Spartans, they didn’t score the rest of the game allowing the Broncos to take lead 24-14 going into the half.
Head Coach Doug Dotson for the Comeaux Spartans was satisfied with Nabers production but wanted more from his team on the offensive side of the ball. Nabers had 244 yards receiving, while Tre Harris had one rushing touchdown.
“He’s hard to cover, he still got his," Dotson said. "But, we still have to be able to spread the ball around a little bit more and take open wide receivers, and we tried. Tre was under pressure the whole night. We didn’t do a good job up front of protecting, and we can run all the passing routes we want, but if you don’t protect then it don't amount to much.”
The Spartans were determined to get their momentum back, making a conscious effort to stage a comeback. With assistance from Harris, opening the second half with a solid drive, Harris threw the ball for a 20-yard grab from Nabors to set up the 15-yard quarterback keep the Harris for the score.
Flugence used his speed late in the third quarter to get the Spartans back into the game cutting the lead to 3 with the scoring being 31-27 Sam Houston. Flugence rushed for two touchdowns for the night.
Comeaux showed life as they battled to get from behind the Broncos. With big defensive play for the Spartans on a Kabias Honore interception deep in the end zone. It looked as though they were staging their comeback.
But, the costly penalties from the offense and the struggling efforts of the defense to contain Broncos running back Tayven Grice and throwing the power of Bartley, kept the Spartans in a continuous chase for the lead. Cementing the Broncos win with a 15-yard run from Grice to give the final score of 45-27.
Doston understands that the Spartans can't choose when they want to play and knows his team has to do more than what they did against the Broncos to compete in this district. Comeaux had eight penalties for 85 yards.
“Spottiness, penalties that killed our drives, we can’t be behind the chains. And it seemed we were behind the chains all night, it was our fault, it was self-inflicted wounds. So you can’t beat anybody in this district, and I tell people all the time, you better come to play every Friday night. We’re not good enough to just show up and beat people, we have to come with our A-game, and we didn’t have it tonight.”
Next week will be the ultimate test for the Spartans to see if they will respond to the challenge Coach Dotoon gave them. As the Spartans look to prepare to compete against district powerhouse, the Acadiana Wreckin Rams.
The Rams are undefeated for the season at 5-0 currently placing first in the district. Coach Dotson knows his team must be prepared to play in this week six matchup.
“We’ve been in this spot before. I just challenged the kids,” Dotson said. “We got Acadiana. If you can’t get up to play Acadiana then we aren’t going to win. So we better get up and get ready. And the kids will, we will respond. This a tough district and you can’t take anyone for granted.”