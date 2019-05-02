It was a secret.

E.D. White junior first baseman Blair Robichaux found out about it Tuesday.

The No. 7-seeded Cardinals were hoping it remains hidden to the No. 2-seeded St. Thomas More Cougars until it was too late.

They got their wish.

Not only did the left-handed pitcher Robichaux give trouble to STM's powerful lefty-heavy lineup all day, but his experience as a position player paid off with an RBI single in the sixth to lift E.D. White to a 1-0 win over the Cougars in game one of their Division II best-of-three quarterfinal series on Thursday at Brother Ephrem Hebert Field.

The Cougars (29-8) will meet the Cardinals (30-1) again at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game.

"First of all, we thought they were going to throw their No. 1 (Devin Desandro)," STM coach Gary Perkins said. "I don't know if we ever came off of that focus coming into this game. We prepared that way. I had never seen the kid before. I don't know enough about him. I didn't know he could throw a curveball for a strike for seven innings."

It was Robichaux's sixth start of the season with a 6-0 record.

"He threw a good game," Perkins said. "He threw his curveball for a strike. He kept our hitters guessing. Our timing was way off. You could tell that with all the pop ups. But that's what good pitching will do to good hitting, because we have a good hitting team. That just shows what good pitching can do."

It was a clash of opposing styles.

While St. Thomas More ace right-hander Drew McDaniel was mowing down the Cardinals' lineup with hard stuff, Robichaux was keeping the Cougars guessing. He struck out the side in the second, but only had one other strikeout in the game.

He only allowed two hits, walked one and struck out one. Robichaux retired the final 10 batters he faced.

"My curveball was looking good," Robichaux said. "I was hitting my spots with my fastball. I knew if I kept doing that, I had them. I love pitching to lefties. My curveball works a lot better against lefties. That's exactly why I pitched today."

Those two hits were by Connor Duffy and Luke Acosta to lead off the bottom of the third. But Robichaux somehow got three fly outs on the next four batters to maintain the shutout.

"I just knew I had to go throw strikes," Robichaux said. "That's all I had to do. I knew my defense would do the rest. It was very important to win the first game. Now we have a real good chance of winning tomorrow, because now we have our ace pitching tomorrow."

McDaniel was the tough-luck losing pitcher, allowing just three hits, walking four and striking out 12. In the sixth, Toups doubled in between a walk and intentional walk to load the bases. McDaniel got it to two outs, but Robichaux punched a single just over the shortstop for the game-winner.

"Drew did nothing wrong," Perkins said. "The base hit they got, that's baseball," Perkins said. "We had that opportunity."