Nearly three hours passed before Northside Christian and Claiborne Christian reached the bottom of the sixth inning of their Division V state championship game on Saturday at Frasch Park, and an immediate end did not appear in sight.
Despite the 1:30 p.m. scheduled start time being delayed by 30 minutes, the Division III title game involving Northside’s private-school neighbor, Notre Dame, had begun before there were six complete innings between the Lady Warriors and Lady Crusaders.
Outs were at a premium on Field 18. Runs were not. Unfortunately for defending-champion Northside, making their fourth finals appearance in seven years, it didn’t score enough.
Top-seeded Claiborne (21-9) beat second-seeded Northside (18-7-1) 18-15 in the second-highest scoring game in softball state championship game history. The run total was just five short of the high-scoring title game ever —Simpson’s 19-18 win against Phoenix in the 1993 Class C championship game.
“I never would have thought it would have been that high,” said Lady Warriors coach Ryan Hanagriff. “I thought we could have won this ball game with 10-12 runs, but that’s not the case today. It took them 18 runs to beat us, and we put up 15. So 33 runs, that’s a big ball game.”
The victory was Claiborne’s fourth state crown in program history, having beaten Northside 13-3 for the 2017 Division V title.
Each team had 13 hits and 12 walks in the three-and-half-hour marathon. Eleven of the combined 26 hits went for extra bases. Six of those 11 extra-base hits were home runs, including two two-run bombs by the game’s Most Outstanding Player, Bailey Ishee.
“When you get two good teams like that and the zone is a little tight at the plate, two good hitting teams are going to score a lot of runs,” said Lady Crusaders coach John David Jones “That’s pretty much what happened.”
In total, 390 pitches were thrown, but only five outs came via strikeout. Northside starting pitcher Rory Thibodeaux fired 144 pitches between two separate appearances in the game. Ishee relieved Claiborne starting pitcher Anna Cate Miller in the third inning and pitched the remaining 4.1 innings. She was responsible for 120 pitches.
The Lady Crusaders went down in order in the bottom of the second – the only 1-2-3 frame of the contest.
Ishee had hits in her first four at-bats, including a double in the fourth, and scored five times. She drew a walk in the sixth and scored what proved to be the game-winning run.
“We swung it like that early in the year – not as many home runs,” Jones said. “Maybe the ball travels a little better in South Louisiana than it does in the north. I don’t know. We’ve hit it good, but not with the ball leaving the ball park like that.”
Northside led 4-0 after the top of the first – Angel Allen and Kate Daigle each belted two-run homers in the frame – and 9-3 after three innings. Allen’s RBI single in the third gave the Lady Warriors their first six-run advantage of the game. After three more runs in the top of the fourth, Northside led 12-6.
But after Claiborne cut the deficit to 12-10 with three runs in the bottom of the third, the Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Warriors 12-6 over the final four innings. Ishee held Northside scoreless in the fifth and seventh innings. That proved to be enough.
