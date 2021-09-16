Rivalry might not be the right word to describe parish foes Acadiana and Lafayette Christian considering their difference in classification, but they’ve got a lot in common.
Both the Class 5A Wreckin’ Rams (1-1) and Class 2A Knights (2-0) are reigning state champions with elite athletes, especially on defense with both schools having multiple Division I commitments and recruits taking the field Friday night at Bill Dotson Stadium.
The Rams have beaten the Knights the past two seasons thanks to their dominant defense, but the Knights beat Lafayette High 47-27 last week. Leading LCA is dual-threat sophomore quarterback JuJuan Johnson.
“Their quarterback is a good player,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “We’ll have to do a good job trying to contain and not let him make big plays. We just have to go out there and play with good technique in the secondary and also beware of the screen game."
The Rams struggled last week in a 20-0 loss to Catholic High of Baton Rouge, but their vaunted veer machine is tough to stop.
“We’re excited about the opportunity and are ready for the challenge,” Knights coach Trev Faulk said. “They (the Rams) force you to play really good football. They have a good staff, good scheme. You don’t see the veer much nowadays, so defensively we’ll have to really get after it. We’re excited to face a big-time opponent.”
Acadiana's running backs duo of Kevan Williams and Omiri Wiggins should be on full display again, but they’ll need sophomore quarterback Ayden Trahan to deliver.
“We’ve got to be a little better technique-wise and execute our assignments (on offense),” McCullough said. “We weren’t able to hit a few big plays last week, and we messed up a few assignments. We’ve just got to execute our offense and do the right assignment. We’ve got to have good technique up front and throughout the whole offense. Ayden has learned a bunch. He’s going to be all right.”
The Knights will face an elite Rams secondary, led by LSU commitment Laterrance Welch and a ferocious defensive line featuring Division I recruits Walter Bob and Kaden Anderson.
“They are as big as they’ve been in the past five years,” Faulk said. “Their tackles are huge on both sides. They’re big, physical kids. We know who they are."
The Knights shifted LSU commitment Fitzgerald West to the offensive line to replaced injured senior center Micah Miller. Faulk is hoping Miller will return this week along with Division I commitments Brylan Green and Jordan Allen.
“This week will hopefully be the healthiest we’ve been so far this season,” Faulk said. “We’re making progress in the health department, so hopefully we can have another good week of practice and have as many guys ready as possible."