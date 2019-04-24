No two Cinderellas are created equal.
Although most fairy-tale seasons follow a familiar script — overcoming the odds to make a deep run in the playoffs, oftentimes making history in the process — each underdog’s story has its own twists and turns.
For three Acadiana area softball teams — Lafayette Christian, Beau Chene and Church Point, all of whom punched tickets to the state tournament at Frasch Park in Sulphur — each of their surprise runs carries its own significance.
The common theme among the three is that they all boast youthful lineups.
LCA, the No. 6 seed in Division IV who will play second-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee at 11 a.m. Friday on Field 18, has just one senior on the roster and starts just one junior. The Lady Knights' two pitchers are a freshman, Janci Aube, and an eighth grader, Allison Begneaud.
But LCA, which missed the playoffs last season, hasn’t looked its age at any point this season. The Lady Knights (21-4) claimed its first district title, won a playoff game for the first time with four-run rally in the final inning and then upset two-time defending champion Cedar Creek in quarterfinals.
“Knowing the talent of the girls, it’s definitely a great feeling,” said LCA second-year coach Taylor Leger, who was part of a Westminster team that upset No. 1 Cedar Creek to reach the state tournament in 2013. “I knew that they always had it in them, but we’re trying to keep our heads level about it. I know that they have the ability, and, if they played 100 percent, then they’re able to beat pretty much any opponent that they faced.
"So it’s a great feeling, but I’m not 100 percent shocked that they did beat (Cedar Creek) just because I know their talent level.”
Beau Chene, the No. 4 seed in Class 4A who will play ninth-seeded Buckeye at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Field 13, starts four sophomores. Because of the youth on his team, Lady Gators coach Thad Dickey assumed his team had a better chance of making a run next year.
As it would turn out, Beau Chene (21-4) had its best season in program history.
The Lady Gators beat five Class 5A teams in the regular season, including being one of two teams to hand semifinalist St. Amant a loss. After being eliminated in the second round four years in a row, Beau Chene bested Neville on the road to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007. The Lady Gators then reached the semifinals for the first time by topping Franklinton.
“We’ve had a couple of teams that had a lot more talent overall — better skill people, things like that,” said Dickey, in his 18th year leading the program. “But for some reason, they just didn’t live up to their expectations because it wasn’t a priority for them. Other things were more important.
"This team is different. They know they’re not supposed to be here.”
The defining moment for Church Point — a club headed to the semifinals for the first time since 1994, doing so as the No. 20 seed — came during a run-rule victory.
Because if you ask Lady Bears coach Michael Hardy, it felt more like a loss.
Considering Church Point’s 11-1 win against Abbeville in the regular-season finale snapped a six-game losing streak, you’d think an easy victory would have been a sight for sore eyes. But in Hardy’s mind, a Lady Wildcats team that won just four games all year outclassed his squad in every phase of the game.
Sure, Abbeville made mistakes, but it hustled on every play and displayed sportsmanship. It was even a wake-up call for Hardy as a coach despite his impending retirement.
In fact, Hardy was so impressed by the Lady Wildcats’ heart and character that he asked Abbeville coach Damian Broussard if he could speak to Broussard’s players. Hardy, who is stepping down after spending 11 years at Church Point and 40 years in coaching, told the Lady Wildcats he had never seen a team play with such class.
Hardy even sent a letter to the Abbeville Principal Lyndelle Theriot the next day with a similar message. To his surprise, he received responses from both Theriot and E. Paul Hebert, the assistant superintendent of the Vermilion Parish School Board.
But Hardy’s message to his own players the next day was not as kind — more like one of those come-to-Jesus moments many teams have before turning the corner. He was blunt. The Lady Bears, which also have only one senior on the roster and feature a freshman pitcher, would be one-and-done in the playoffs once again if they carried the same attitude into the postseason.
“Normally, talks like that don’t work, but this one did,” said Hardy, whose team will play top-seeded Brusly at 1:30 p.m. Friday on Field 15. “The kids came out with a new sense of resolve and a new sense of purpose.
"They were mad at me. I know some of them wanted to walk out, and I was fully willing to take their gear. But something kind of magical happened that day, and those kids have decided that they’re going to play the game like Abbeville. They’re going to go out there and have fun, regardless of the score.”