One of the best high school football rivalries in the Acadiana area lived up to its billing on Friday night, when the St. Martinville Tigers played host to another St. Martin Parish school, the Cecilia Bulldogs, in the 2021 regular season opener for both schools.
St. Martinville outscored Cecilia 48-41 in a non-district matchup in St. Martinville.
The game was close throughout with no more than seven points separating the two until the Tigers grabbed a 48-34 lead with 1:12 remaining.
"This win means a lot to us," St. Martinville head coach Vincent Derouen said. "This is always a hard-fought game between two good football teams."
Below are five reasons why this just wasn't another game:
1. Rivalry renewed
This was the first matchup between the two schools since 2019.
Last year's scheduled game was missed after the LHSAA canceled the first two weeks of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Martinville, which had two home contests canceled last season, including Cecilia, certainly missed out on a big gate, something that affects all parts of a school's athletic department, by not playing.
2. Both teams shined
Cecilia went 7-2 last season, including a District 6-4A title for the first time since 2017, while St. Martinville advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals.
3. Star-studded rosters
Steven Blanco rushed for 219 yards and four touchdowns, while Tanner Harrison added 166 yards and another three on the ground for the Tigers.
"He's just a hard-working kid," Derouen said of Blanco, who eclipsed 100 yards in the first half alone. "When the game is on the line, we're going to give it to him, and he responded tonight."
Blanco had touchdown runs of 65, 9, 54, and 30 yards, while Harrison scored on runs of 54, 4, and 39 yards.
"I give all the credit to my offensive line," Blanco said. "Without them, I wouldn't be able to do what I do."
For Cecilia, Germonie Davis scored touchdowns on two kickoff returns one on the opening kickoff from 95 yards and another from 90 yards away, as well as another on a 19-yard reception on a touchdown pass from Travis Soileau, who was 16-of-24 passing for 194 yards and two scores. Davis had 133 yards and two scores receiving on eight catches.
"He's a very special player," Derouen said. "We tried to keep the ball away from him, and focused on trying to keep him from making plays, but special players do."
4. Both teams balanced
St. Martinville can obviously run the football, as evidenced by the success of Blanco and Harrison, but they also have the capability of throwing it, as they also feature Harvey Broussard, one of the top receivers in the state, to go along with a physical defense.
Cecilia not only has Davis, who has received numerous division one offers, but also features Ridge Collins, who scored a rushing touchdown and provides the Bulldogs with a solid ground attack.
5. Both teams showed heart
Both teams apparently have heart, after multiple players on both teams suffered from cramps, due to the heat and humidity on Friday night, but continued to compete hard, regardless.
"Both teams played really hard, and both teams should be proud of the way they competed," Derouen said. "There were obviously some mistakes that we want to correct, but I'm very happy with how hard we played."
In a game which had many big plays, including 8 touchdowns of 30 yards or more, one score winded up being the difference.
"This type of game helps get you ready for the season," Derouen said. "This was a good win, but we still have a lot of work to do."