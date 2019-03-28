Describing it as a wake-up call might be a little strong.
Because it wasn’t as if the Kaplan softball team was playing poorly prior to the Pirates’ 9-0 loss to Brusly on March 23 in the Panthers’ own tournament, and dropping a game to the No. 1 team in Class 3A that is currently 25-0 isn’t shocking.
But it did serve as a reminder. Pirates coach Shay Herpin recalled many of his players staying to watch last year’s Class 3A semifinal game between Jena and Pine Prairie after the Pirates lost to Pine Prairie, the eventual runner-up, in the quarterfinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur. His players were frustrated it wasn’t them on the field playing for a spot in the state championship, something they won in 2016, and it’s served as a motivation in 2019.
So Herpin’s question to his players after the Brusly loss was simple.
“I don’t think we performed very well that day coming over there," Herpin said. "I asked them if they remembered how they felt, and I think that set it back in their head that they don’t want that feeling again of losing the last one. You want to win your last game.”
Whether the fifth-ranked Pirates (17-5) will be able to do that is far from being determined, but at least they’re beginning to play like they’re capable of doing so. Kaplan rebounded from the loss to Brusly by beating Thomas Jefferson, one of the top teams in Division II, 4-1.
Over the next three games, the Pirates outscored their opponents 41-1 to stretch their winning streak to four games. Kaplan, which has won seven of their last eight overall, is scheduled to host sixth-ranked Erath on Thursday evening in District 8-3A matchup.
“We’re finally starting to get some things corrected and doing the little things right,” Herpin said. “Hopefully it continues. We’re getting better.”
Kaplan reached the state tournament last year starting as many as six underclassmen, highlighted by freshman Carina Chargois, an All-State honorable mention. It’s a similar story this year with Herpin utilizing four sophomores and two freshmen in his starting lineup.
He starts just one senior at the moment, second baseman Meryl Guidry, who has contributed since she was a freshman. Though not a natural vocal leader, Guidry has done more talking recently at Herpin’s urging.
“As of late, she’s been playing really well and stepping up her game and playing at a speed that her need to play at,” Herpin said of Guidry. “I think she’s starting to understand that when she talks people do listen to her. So she has become the leader for us, and I’ve seen that in the past couple of weeks that she’s starting to step up and lead us in the right direction.”
In the circle, Chargois is starting to turn the corner too after Herpin felt she was "trying to outdo herself from last year."
"I think now she’s starting to realize now she’s who she is, and she’s going to get better as the game goes on," Herpin said. "She’s getting stronger."
Junior Lanie Labry's emergence has given the Pirates' a one-two punch in the circle.
“She’s been doing a good job of coming in and keeping people off balance," Herpin said. "She doesn’t throw it real hard, but she has a great changeup and switches it up a little bit.”
Offensively, Kaplan may not have as much power in the lineup as it did last year when Dawn Bruton was at the top of the order. But the Pirates are capable of driving the ball out of the year occasionally, Herpin said.
“We’re not going to sit there and rope eight of them out by no means, but every once and while, we’ll get one or two out," Herpin said. "They’re doing a good job of doing what I ask — to stay on the ball and be simple.”