SCOTT – More often than not, it’s the running backs that garners the attention when Acadiana High’s rushing attack is discussed.
And rightfully so, considering their production and the fact their success can be measured statistically in the boxscores.
While the running backs, headlined by Keven Williams, Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette, were once again sensational in the Rams’ 48-14 win over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets on Thursday, the offensive line was more than instrumental to that success.
The veer was in gear and the offensive line was vital.
Regardless of who carried the football for the Rams, they enjoyed successful runs and that’s a credit to the offensive line led by Jaden Guillory, Mike Willis, Jackson Hammond, B.J. Meche, Vallen Charles and tight end Ozzy Snelling.
“Those guys did a really good job of blocking upfront,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “I feel like those guys did a good job of blocking last week and I don’t feel like they blocked badly in Week 1. But I thought they did a really good job in the running game (Thursday).
The Rams’ offensive line helped paved the way for s running backs to combine to rush for 446 yards and seven touchdowns en route to leading Acadiana High (2-1, 2-0) to victory.
Williams enjoyed the most success of the running backs, rushing for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, while Hypolite had 102 yards and one touchdown on seven carries.
“Credit to our offensive line, those guys did a great job of blocking and making holes for not just me, but all of the running backs to run through,” said Williams, who rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in the first half. “They opened big holes and just did a great job of being physical.”
McCullough was once again impressed by the performance of Williams.
“Keven is tremendous,” McCullough said. “He’s been tremendous for us the last three years. This year, he’s bigger, stronger, and faster. He’s also a really good blocker. He’s a good football player.”
In addition to Williams and Hypolite, sophomore Jonah Gauthier rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on four carries and Monette finished with 42 yards on 10 carries.
With a big and physical offensive line and a stable of running backs, the potential for the Rams this season remains “extremely high.”
“Keven is the most experienced of all our running backs, but we have about six guys who have the opportunity to be good,” McCullough said. “We have five or six running backs who are all pretty good.”
“We know that if we don’t perform, our running backs can’t do their jobs,” Guillory said. “We can’t have that kind of success if we don’t perform. We know when we’re performing well because we can see the defense looking at the sidelines with their hands on their hips. That means we’re wearing them down.”