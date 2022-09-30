Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Church Point 58, Mamou 6

NEXT - Church Point (5-0) at Port Barre on Friday.  

Abbeville 55, West St. Mary 6

NEXT - Abbeville (4-1) hosts St. Charles on Friday.

Opelousas Catholic 48, Menard 0

NEXT -  Opelousas Catholic (2-3) at Westminster on Friday.

Friday, Sept. 30

Comeaux at Acadiana

NEXT - Comeaux (0-4) hosts Southside on Friday, Acadiana (3-1) at Sam Houston on Friday.

St. Martinville at Lafayette

NEXT - St. Martinville (1-3) at Erath on Friday, Lafayette (3-1) hosts Carencro on Friday.

Barbe at Southside

NEXT - Southside (3-1) at Comeaux on Friday.

New Iberia at Carencro

NEXT - New Iberia (1-3) at Opelousas on Friday, Carencro (3-1) at Lafayette on Friday.

Eunice at Catholic-NI

NEXT - Eunice (3-1) hosts Rayne on Friday, Catholic-NI  (0-4) hosts Ascension Episcopal on Friday.

Crowley at Rayne

NEXT - Crowley (1-3) hosts Kaplan on Friday, Rayne (1-3) at Eunice on Friday.

Denham Springs at St. Thomas More

NEXT - St. Thomas More (3-1) host North Vermilion on Friday.

Breaux Bridge at Teurlings

NEXT - Breaux Bridge (2-2) hosts Cecilia on Friday, Teurlings (3-1) at Westgate on Friday. 

LaGrange at North Vermilion

NEXT - North Vermilion (2-2) at St. Thomas More on Friday.

Magnolia at Westgate

NEXT - Westgate (4-0) host Teurlings on Friday.

Lafayette Christian at Avoyelles

NEXT - Lafayette Christian (3-1) at Northside on Friday.

Cecilia at Notre Dame

NEXT - Cecilia (3-1) at Breaux Bridge on Friday, Notre Dame (3-1) at Lake Arthur on Friday.

Beau Chene at Kaplan

NEXT - Beau Chene (1-3) hosts Livonia on Friday, Kaplan (2-2) at Crowley on Friday.

Leesville at Opelousas

NEXT - Opelousas (3-1) hosts New Iberia on Friday.

Jennings at Iota

NEXT - Iota (2-2) at Northwest on Friday.

Northwest at Port Barre

NEXT - Northwest (2-2) hosts Iota on Friday, Port Barre (0-3) hosts Church Point on Friday.

Erath at Vinton

NEXT - Erath (2-2) hosts St. Martinville on Friday.

West St. John at Ascension Episcopal

NEXT - Ascension Episcopal (0-4) at Catholic-NI on Friday.

Westminster at Delcambre

NEXT - Westminster (1-3) hosts Opelousas Catholic on Friday, Delcambre (3-1) hosts Franklin on Friday.

Welsh at Loreauville

NEXT - Loreauville (2-2) at West St. Mary on Friday.

North Central at Northwood-Lena

NEXT - North Central (2-2) at St. Edmund on Friday.

St. Edmund at Oakdale

NEXT - St. Edmund (3-1) hosts North Central on Friday.

Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist

NEXT - Vermilion Catholic (4-0) hosts Covenant Christian on Thursday, Highland Baptist (2-2) hosts Merryville on Friday.

Central Catholic at Jeanerette

NEXT - Jeanerette (3-1) at Hanson on Friday.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Northside at Peabody

NEXT - Northside (2-2) hosts Lafayette Christian on Friday,

