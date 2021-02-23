OPELOUSAS - The Carencro Lady Bears and the Opelousas Lady Tigers gave each other all they had with a trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals on the line.
The Lady Bears set the tone early on, but the Lady Tigers kept fighting and staged a comeback attempt on their homecourt which Carencro withstood for a 51-50 road victory.
The No. 9-seeded Lady Bears entered with a starting lineup consisting of one senior and four freshman, and they came together as a team when it counted and held off the No. 8-seeded Lady Tigers.
“It feels good to be on this side of a close game,” Lady Bears coach Kayla Edwards said. “In the playoffs, we’ve been beaten by three points, we’ve been beaten by five. It’s just good to finally get over that hurdle with these games at this time of the year. When we played Sunday, there were some nerves, but once the game ended, they were pretty much ready and locked in. They started off a whole lot better in this game. One senior, four freshmen, I couldn’t ask for them to play better at a more critical time.”
The Lady Bears were led by their one senior in Lynn Griffin, who had a team-high 17 points and has been their go-to option all season.
“She (Griffin) has put the girls on her back all year,” Edwards said. “She willed them to win tonight. Her and No. 10 (Shelcie LeBlanc) just hammered home that this is it. If we lose, we don’t get this tomorrow. Lynn has been our motor, she has been our go-to all year. We challenge her every step of the way, and she’s been stepping up.”
Griffin stepped up in the fourth quarter and delivered several clutch points to lead the Lady Bears to the win.
“We knew Opelousas was going to be really aggressive,” Griffin said. “We just had a lot of faith in everybody. We knew we had to lock up on defense and stop fouling because they were starting to play a little sloppy, we were playing sloppy, so we just had to lock up on defense and stop them.
"I needed the ball in my hands because I’m the senior, I’ve got to take over. When my freshmen are feeling down I’ve got to keep their head up.”
The Lady Bears also saw point guard Shelcie LeBlanc deliver 15 points along with 8 points from La’Sha Brown and 6 points from Patience Johnson.
“Anytime we can get her (LeBlanc) going, it’s great,” Edwards said. “She's our point guard, our floor general, she sees the floor so well. Being so young, she’s only going to get better."
“The freshmen, they’ve been playing together for so long, it’s like they’re not even freshmen,” Griffin said. “We’ve got a bond, so it’s not even like they’re freshmen on the court.”
The Lady Tigers were a scary opponent due to their size and shooting range, but the Lady Bears game planned well and were able to limit shooting guard Dashira Davis to 9 points.
“This team (Opelousas) gave me some sleepless nights,” Edwards said. “Looking at film, we keyed in on their No. 11 (Davis). I told the girls she had Steph Curry range, so we knew the key was to stop her. They’re a dangerous team. One game they put up 16, another game they put up 72.
"With teams like that, you never know which way it’s going to go. We knew for this game we were going to need our speed lineup, and they just came through in the clutch when we needed them.”
The Lady Bears will look to keep their momentum going, but they’ll be facing a challenging opponent in the quarterfinals against defending 4A champion LaGrange.
“It would be great if we can get over that hurdle and make our first trip to Marsh Madness,” Edwards said. “We’re going to see how good we are, they (LaGrange) are the defending champions. We’ve got to go to their place, so it’s not going to be easy by any means. They’re a really great team, they brought back quite a good core. We’re just looking forward to the challenge.”
“LaGrange, that’s a really good team,” Griffin said. “We’ve been playing really good teams all season, and hopefully we can keep the intensity all the way through playoffs.”