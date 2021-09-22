NEW IBERIA – When it comes to high school recruiting, it’s far from uncommon to see football fans flock to the nearest stadium to see “the next big thing” firsthand.
Whether the prospect has a star rating or is merely someone who has flown under the recruiting radar, a prep football game featuring star power has proven to be a must-see event for high school football fans.
At 7 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a plethora of Division I prospects on display when the St. Martinville Tigers (3-0) travel to face the Westgate Tigers (2-1) in a non-district contest in New Iberia.
“This is going to be a really good game between two really good ball clubs,” Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine said. “It’s a game between two teams who have a chance to go far this year and have both been good early on this season.”
Between the two teams, there will be nearly two dozen prospects on the field who are drawing interest on the recruiting front from Division I schools such as Westgate’s Derek Williams, Danny Lewis, Bradley Lewis, Jordan Doucet and Zyion Madison. Danny Lewis, a 6-5 240-pound tight end who is also getting reps at quarterback for Westgate, has committed to Cincinnati.
“We have a lot of young talent,” St. Martinville head coach Vincent Derouen said. “We have a lot of talent that are freshmen and sophomores. It is definitely a game that will have a lot of talent on the field, especially on their end.”
St. Martinville’s Harvey Broussard and sophomore Cullen Charles along with sophomore running back Steven Blanco (29-325, 7 TDs) have garnered attention from D-I coaches, according to Derouen. Broussard, a 6-4, 175-pound junior receiver, is an explosive threat on the outside for St. Martinville. It’s that great combination of size and speed that has landed him offers from Power 5 programs.
“St. Martinville is a well-coached team who plays hard,” Antoine said. “They have some really good receivers, who are also getting Division I offers. They are huge and they do a good job all-around.”
The 6-2, 190-pound Williams is the recruiting headliner in the game, as he has not only been tabbed as a five-star recruit, but he is currently rated the No. 2 safety in the Class of 2023.
“Derek checks all of the boxes,” said Antoine, when asked what coaches and scouts love about Williams. “Derek tackles well, covers well and he runs well. He’s 6-2 and he works extremely hard. We were told years ago before he arrived that he could be special. He is someone who really sticks out on tape.”
Derouen agreed with Antoine.
“He can make the splashy play,” Derouen said. “He can play against the pass, and he will come up and hit you. He really stands out.”
Despite the abundance of individual talent both teams possess, collectively these are two good football programs looking to take the next step as they inch closer to their district seasons.
“The talent part comes down to coaching,” Antoine said. “I feel like our coaching staff has done a great job of developing the talent we have here. A lot of time, talent is just potential. But are you able to get that talent to buy-in? Are you able to get that talent to work hard? Are you able to get that talent to believe in others and be part of the team? I feel like our coaching staff has done a great job of getting those guys to do those things so they can be the best that they can be.”
For St. Martinville, the key to being the best version of themselves will require good fortune from a health standpoint, according to Derouen.
“We have a lot of starters back this year, but depth is an issue,” Derouen said. “We only have about five or six seniors getting playing time. Because we have a lot of young talent, we had some older guys who didn’t want to sit behind a freshman or a sophomore, so they quit. So that and the virtual learning, we had some guys fail off. So, if we are forced to replace any of our starters, we will be in major trouble.”