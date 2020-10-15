When two teams are in a close battle like the Church Point Bears and the St. Louis Saints were Thursday afternoon, turnovers and special teams play can be the deciding factors.

That was the case for the Bears down the stretch, winning the turnover battle with two interceptions and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to spark a 37-27 comeback victory over the Saints, despite trailing by two scores to begin the fourth quarter.

The Saints seemed to have seized the momentum in the second half, but it didn't take long for the Bears to answer. Senior running back Gavin Richard returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, breaking several tackles to get the Bears going.

“The one thing that we always preach to our kids is that special teams can change the outcome of a game,” Bears coach John Craig Arceneaux said.

“Right there in the second half, (St. Louis) kind of seized control of the game. Gavin (Richard) makes a big run, breaks a couple of tackles and returns that kickoff. That kind of gives us a little momentum back in our favor, and then we made some plays. That really got us back in the game. We had some young guys step up and make plays in the second half.”

Richard finished with 76 yards rushing and a touchdown and appeared to get stronger as the game progressed, picking up a huge chunk of his yards in the fourth quarter.

"Toward the third and fourth quarter we started playing harder," Richard said. "(St. Louis) was getting tired, so we started making up holes and pounding it. We had a Pick-6 that changed the game, and then I had that kickoff return which changed the game, too. Then we had momentum, and we just kept driving."

The Bears defense delivered with a pair of key interceptions. Ethan Castille returned the first interception for a touchdown right before halftime, and Tylon Citizen came up with a critical interception in the fourth quarter to set up the Bears' go-ahead drive.

"There was a period where (St. Louis) had us on our heels," Arceneaux said. "We had a sophomore safety (Tylon Citizen) step up who hadn't got a bunch of reps. He stepped up and made a huge play that swung all the momentum back in our favor. We preach to the kids that you're a sprained ankle from having to play, and that's a kid who didn't get any reps at safety during the scrimmage, didn't get any reps on defense Week 1. He stepped in and made a huge play in the game as a sophomore."

The Bears generally rotate Dylan Stelly and Andy Briceno at quarterback because both start on defense, but Stelly had to step up after Briceno suffered a lower leg injury at the end of the first half.

"With (Dylan) Stelly starting at middle linebacker, those two kids are on a rotation so that we can try to get them off the field to get them a little rest and recovery," Arceneaux said. "Once (Briceno) got hurt with about three minutes left in the first half, and Dylan just had to suck it up. He didn't come off the field in the second half."

While the Bears came away with the victory, Arceneaux is aware some aspects need improvement.

"We've got to continue to get better," Arceneaux said. "We got to continue to improve on the areas that we did not excel tonight. I'm happy with the win, I think St. Louis is a quality football team. It was just a crazy week this week, we practiced in helmets two days this week, didn't get to put shoulder pads on.

"We only practiced two days last week, our game got canceled, so our kids were ready to play, but I was really concerned about our conditioning. We wore down in the second half, but we found enough energy to win."