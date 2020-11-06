If you took a look at the rosters before Friday night's game between St. Thomas More and Northside, you probably had an idea of what would transpire.
The Cougars' roster totaled 120. Northside dressed out 46.
STM dominated in all three phases of the game en route to a 63-0 trashing of the Vikings Friday night at Cougar Stadium.
LSU Commitment Walker Howard threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Cougars' defense only allowed Northside to cross midfield one time...and that was after a turnover in St. Thomas More territory.
The lopsided game gave Cougars' coach Jim Hightower an opportunity to play a lot of players on Friday.
"We got a chance to showcase some guys who haven't been on the field a lot and I thought they did a solid job," the veteran coach said. From top to bottom I thought we played pretty well. They're all such a special part of our team. They give great effort on the practice field and when we have a chance, we like to reward them with game time. As long as they go out and perform, we're all for it."
The Vikings were outmanned from the start, but Hightower was ready to hold his team to a high level. "I wanted to see us play with great effort and we did that," he said. "I was proud they came out and played hard."
Howard did not play in the second half as the Cougars had a commanding lead of 42-0 at the half. St. Thomas More had two touchdowns on special teams on a punt return and a return of a fumble on the second half kickoff to the delight of the Homecoming crowd.
"Everything is different with the pandemic and homecoming is no exception," Hightower said. "We had our pep rally out here with everybody spaced out on the football field today, and they're not having a dance, they're having a socially distanced concert. But I think our kids are just treasuring the opportunities they have: to be together and play the game they love."
Oh, that 120-man roster doesn't include freshmen.
"If you add the freshmen, we have 180 out for football. I think the game of football has so much to teach young men. We have a no-cut policy. If a kid is willing to come out and do what we ask them to do...it's a tough game, but if they're willing to do it, I think they're going to get a lot out of it."
Now the Cougars set their sights on a much tougher opponent next week as they face Carencro in a crucial District 5-4A game. But Hightower believes the schedule they've played will have them prepared.
"We've been in a tough four quarter game (Catholic-BR) and I think we'll be able to respond to the challenge. But Carencro has a super football team, a veteran team, a physical team. Catholic was a physical football team but I'm not sure they're as physical as Carencro is going to be," Hightower said with a chuckle. "But I don't think our kids are going to back down from that. We're looking forward to the challenge."