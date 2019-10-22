An 0-4 start to the season hasn't deterred Opelousas High School, which is tied with Breaux Bridge atop the District 6-4A football standings.
Led by tailback Jaquin Nelson, the Tigers (2-4, 1-0) stunned Livonia 41-27 last week.
"It was a big win," Opelousas coach Doug Guillory said. "Livonia is very good. They were 5-1."
The Tigers have overcome several injuries to win two straight.
"We've been riddled with injuries," Guillory said. "We started three freshmen and four sophomores who all stepped up and did their job."
Guillory said his team has also gotten back to the basics after an early experiment on offense.
"We tried to change from the Wing-T to the spread, and it didn't work," he said. "We started 0-4, but everything is positive now. Switching back to the Wing-T, the kids responded well.
"They have faith and believe in that offense. We're not a spread-type team, and we were trying to throw it around the field. We got back to basics doing what we know."
Against Livonia, Nelson shook loose on scoring runs of 69, 22, 80 and 42 yards.
"He's a three-year starter," Guillory said of the 5-foot-6, 180-pound senior. "If the blocking is right, he's the type of back that can go wild. He had around 140 yards versus Northside."
The Tigers travel to Cecilia (3-4, 1-1) this week.
"It's going to be the same type of deal," Guillory said. "We have to put a body on the right body. Our people have to block the right people and execute the game plan.
"I think we have a good game plan in place. We'll have to make the big play, whatever it is, whether it's making a run, a catch or a throw."
Gents seeking physicality
The Crowley Gents have won four straight after a 1-2 start, including Thursday's 41-15 win at Abbeville.
Picked to finish third in District 6-3A by both coaches and The Acadiana Advocate, the Gents (5-2, 1-0) are tied with Erath at the top of the league standings.
Although Crowley is averaging 37.2 points per game, the coaching staff is concerned about the Gents' mindset heading into this week's league game against Kaplan (3-4, 1-1).
"We had a lot of success last year until we played Kaplan," said Crowley coach Jeptha Wall, whose team was eliminated by the Pirates in a 2018 second-round playoff game.
"I don't know what to tell you about that. They beat us 35-6 with our junior varsity scoring once."
Wall said he wants to see his team take a more aggressive approach.
"They were a lot more physical than us and overwhelmed us," he said. "We're putting up points, but we're not used to getting hit the way Kaplan plays."
Obadiah Butler, Crowley's versatile senior star, is among the area's leading rushers (102-806, 10 TDs) and receivers (28-373, 3 TDs).
"We list O.B. as a tailback, but he's more of a slot guy," Wall said. "He makes catches on bubbles and hitches.
"Chris Moore, who had two touchdowns last week, has played well. He's an unsung player who has made some spectacular runs."
Moore, who also takes snaps at outside linebacker, alternates at fullback with 6-2, 225-pound senior Rodney Goodley, a key starter at inside linebacker.
Offensive coordinator Stu Cook also has an accurate passer in senior quarterback Marquis Garrett (57-84, 878 yards, 9 TDs).
VC's Sagrera emerges
Vermilion Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, plays at home for the last time in the regular season when Centerville (6-1, 1-1) comes to Abbeville on Friday.
The Screamin' Eagles have a plethora of weapons, beginning with junior quarterback Drew Lege (116 of 171 passing for 1,745, 13 TDs).
Lege, who is completing almost 68% of his passes, often looks to Joshua Sagrera when the offense needs a big play.
"Josh has really come on since the Kaplan game," Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier said.
In the 25-20 win over Kaplan in Week 4, Sagrera carried twice for 16 yards with a touchdown and caught two passes for 17 yards.
"Josh was the MVP on offense, defense and special teams for that game," Fouquier said. "He had double-digit tackles. At the beginning of the year, he was a backup strong safety and we moved him to linebacker. He just makes plays."
For the season, Sagrera has 13 receptions for 326 yards and three scores. Saul Dartez (23-347, 4 TDs) is another favorite target.
Fouquier said he believes in spreading the ball around, and his team has a surprising amount of depth for a Class 1A program.
Seven different players caught passes against Kaplan and five different backs carried the football.
"I obviously like when we're able to run the ball," Fouquier said. "It takes pressure off Drew and the wideouts. Our offensive line has been doing a good job, and the running backs are still doing a good job catching balls out of the backfield."
The Screamin' Eagles (6-1, 2-0) have cruised through district competition after garnering wins over three Class 3A clubs and 2A power Catholic-New Iberia earlier in the year.
"We're healthy. That's the main thing," Fouquier said. "That was our biggest concern coming out of the first five games. Knock on wood — we've had some nicks and bruises — but we're healthy now."
Centerville bounced back from a Week 6 loss to Central Catholic to hammer Covenant Christian 35-0 last week.
"I tell you, Centerville has gotten so much better since we started playing them," Fouquier said. "They have numbers right now, a little over 40 kids. They have some athletes."