Penn State was so persistent in its recruitment of Jordan Allen that the Nittany Lions secured a commitment from the Lafayette Christian cornerback before he stepped on campus.
Allen, who pledged to the Big Ten program on Saturday afternoon at the LCA Sportsplex, picked Penn State over Miami and Louisville.
"Penn State was like a family to me," said Allen, who has racked up 48 scholarship offers. "They talked to me about the big picture. Not just four years. It's really a 40-year decision. It seems like a great fit to me."
Earlier this summer, Allen took official visits to Louisville and Miami. He plans to visit State College on Sept. 16 when Penn State hosts Auburn.
"I'm going up there for the 'White-Out Game,' he said. "I wouldn't say it was difficult to commit before I visited because I knew what I was getting myself into. I'll put it that way.
"They told me I was everything they look for in a defensive back because I'm so versatile. I can play cornerback, slot corner and safety. That really added a lot to my value. I was their No. 1 guy. They needed me."
Allen revealed his decision to the Penn State coaches two weeks ago.
"When I told them I was going to commit, they flipped out and started going crazy," he said. "The first day I step on campus, they expect me to step into the water with the big boys and contribute early. I'm ready for it. I'm prepared for it, and I'm ready to get to work."
The Nittany Lions pursued Allen on a daily basis.
"They communicated with me every day in some fashion," he said. "Coach (James) Franklin called me every day that he could. They always checked up on my mom, my dad and my sister to see how they were doing.
"That's why I committed there. I did it today because I wanted to go into my senior season without anything else in my mind. I wanted to be focused on one school. When the season is over, I'll be ready to go to that school."
As a junior, Allen was named All-Metro and all-state for LCA, which won its fourth straight state title. The 6-foot, 185-pounder totaled 22 tackles with four interceptions for a defense that allowed just 75 points in 10 games with four shutouts.
"Obviously, I want to win another state championship," he said. "I want to get six interceptions and a lot of tackles."
Ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 18 player in Louisiana by 247Sports, Allen didn't allow a completion to a receiver opposite him during the 2020 regular season.
When the Knights face Division I power Catholic-BR in Week 5, he'll look to continue that streak against five-star receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.
"The thing about me is I love competition," Allen said. "I never, ever ran from competition. I just hope everyone is ready for what I'm going to do this year because I'm going to leave a mark."
LCA coach Trev Faulk raved about Allen's coverage skills.
"The thing that stands out is that Jordan takes a really good receiver and erases him out of the game," Faulk said. "He's very competitive. He wants to go out and cover the opponent's best guys. He wants the top dog on the other team. That's who he is.
"We play a lot of press coverage, which really enables him to lock receivers down. With his physicality in run support, he's able to move inside in situations versus run-oriented teams where we would normally substitute an extra lineman or linebacker."
Allen is the 20th commitment for Penn State, which has the nation's No. 2 recruiting class behind only Ohio State.