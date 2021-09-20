If you are looking for something controversial or contentious, the LHSAA executive committee's annual fall meeting probably won’t be the place to find it.
A light agenda that features staff reports, planning for the LHSAA’s two-year classification process and its annual convention in January are part of the two-day meeting that begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the LHSAA office. The meeting concludes with a 9 a.m. Wednesday session.
“There are going to be some appeals of rulings that were delayed from June,” LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said. “None of those involve any items that are timely now.
“We will have staff reports. We will start preparing to start the classification process, and we’ll look at proposals for our convention in January.”
Bonine said assistant executive director Michael Federico will present a report he has done in advance of the LHSAA’s classification process that begins with a first meeting set for Nov. 4.
The LHSAA delayed its classification process one year because of the hurricanes in southwest Louisiana last fall. Another reason was the concern that the COVID-19 pandemic might skew enrollment figures at many schools.
Bonine said there are fewer displaced students seeking eligibility rulings in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Laura/Delta impacted 26 Louisiana parishes, compared to 23 for Ida.
“Last year at this time we had about 90 eligibility ruling requests after Laura and Delta and most of those were for students displaced by the storm,” Bonine said. “This year we have over 300 eligibility requests, but less than 12 students have requested transfers because of Ida. Go figure.
“Things down in Terrebonne, Lafourche and St. Charles (parishes) are still a mess. But those schools are finding ways to get things done with practice and games. For example, Vandebilt Catholic played last week.”
Bonine said the biggest post-Ida concern was sports medicine related. He said that teams in Orleans, Jefferson other parishes where teams missed 10 or more days of practice were required to go through heat acclimation again.