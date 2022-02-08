For the third consecutive year, the St. Thomas More dance team are national champions.
The Sparklers, who have established themselves as one of the premier dance teams in the country, won the jazz national championship and placed second in pom in the medium division of the National Dance Team Championship held in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.
“It’s a great feeling to win the national championship,” said Sparklers junior co-captain Avery Pesson, who just completed her third season with the team. “We worked very hard to continue the legacy here and the hard work definitely paid off.”
“Leading the team to victory in my last year is super special,” said Sparklers senior captain Sarah Gallagher, who has been a member of the dance team for four years. “For the amount of hours of practice that we have put in, I couldn’t be happier with our first and second placement.”
The national championship is the Sparklers’ 26th overall since 1994, which includes 10 titles in jazz and 16 in pom.
“Absolutely not,” Sparklers moderator Jennifer Landry said with a chuckle when asked if winning gets old. “We face some stiff competition where we are. We have about 100 teams in our division and our girls practice over 200 hours in a little more than two months. So, they definitely have earned this title.”
In addition to Landry, the 12-member Sparklers are led by head coach Jenny Matthews and assistant coach Kelly Degraauw, who are credited with the training and choreography.
“Our girls work really hard,” Landry said. “The girls are very dedicated to their mission and goals. We have a lot of tradition here.”
Despite the tremendous amount of success over the years, Landry admits the Sparklers don’t focus on winning a national title and instead pride themselves on perfecting the routine.
“We don’t go into a year saying we need to defend our national title,” Landry said. “To win double titles in back-to-back years, it wouldn’t be fair to put that much pressure on them. They have enough pressure on them. We focus on just being the best dancers that we can be and wow the audience.”
“All of us want the highest results considering the amount of time we put in,” Pesson said. “We’re just really focused on putting forth our best effort and product. We expect to do our best and, in the end, we’re happy with whatever we get.”