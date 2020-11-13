While the undefeated St. Thomas More Cougars have been unstoppable this season, many thought that their district rival Carencro Bears would be the ones to finally slow them down.
That wasn't the case Friday night, however.
The Cougars marched into the CroDome and came out firing, proving too powerful in taking a 37-22 victory behind yet another dominant performance by their offense.
The Cougars had a balanced approach on offense. They were able run the ball effectively when needed, but quarterback Walker Howard and the passing game led the way once again.
"They (Carencro) are a super football team," Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. "I'm just really proud of our kids. They gave a lot of effort throughout the night, they fought hard. We hit some big plays. I thought Carter Arceneaux made some really fine catches out there, and Jack (Bech) of course did his normal Jack Bech routine, and Walker did a great job of distributing the ball.
"I thought our running game really added some benefit to our offense. Both Chris Morton and Tobin (Thevenot) did a great job of running the ball, getting the yards they could out of those runs. Just really proud, great team effort."
Howard once again threw darts and finished with 337 yards through the air and two touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown.
"He (Howard) just shows maturity beyond his years and beyond his experience," Hightower said. "He's talented, but he's smart, he studies the game and he's well prepared in what he's doing. He plays with a lot of confidence."
The Cougars had a trio of receivers with great performances. Bech, Arceneaux and Paxton Perret combined for over 300 yards on 21 catches and caught both of Howard's touchdowns.
"Everybody went off," Bech said. "Everybody has a role, and everybody played their role tonight and did it 100 percent. They (Carencro) tried to put two on me, and once they did that our other matchups on the other side of the field with the other receivers were coming open.
"If you don't have four or five starters back there, you're not stopping our offense. We find the open receiver, and we have different routes for every coverage."
Howard's downfield throws were deadly once again, and he saw his receivers come up with some highlight reel catches.
"All my receivers and I have been working with each other year round," Howard said. "Me and Jack have been working together since middle school and all year round. It's showing now, and we're having a fun season this year. We're throwing the ball, and we're having a blast."
The Cougars opened up the playbook and were able to string long drives together in order to prevent the Bears from controlling the clock.
"On offense, we've got a pretty broad package of plays," Hightower said. "We kind of take what they give us and what matchups we like and what the situation calls for. On offense we've got a complete package. On defense, we just wanted to keep seeing that clock run and make them (Carencro) earn every yard they got."
The Bears were only trailing by one score at halftime, but they had a series of costly fumbles stall their comeback attempt.
"Obviously we were very disappointed, but that's a really good football team we just played," Bears head coach Tony Courville said. "A lot of it was self-inflicted wounds where we hurt ourselves. Timely and costly fumbles, bad snaps. We got behind the chains, and you can't do that against a good team like that offensively. You can't get into a track meet with them.
"Obviously one of our things is we like to control the clock, and that's one of the things we weren't able to do tonight. Again, a tribute to them."
The Cougars now sit at 7-0 as the outright District 5-4A champions, and an undefeated season appears to be on the horizon.
"I'm super proud," Hightower said. "With all the extra hurdles this season, it makes it that much sweeter that they were able to keep working hard, keep preparing and looking forward. To be where we are tonight, that was special."
"It feels good," Howard said. "We've still got a lot of things to work, but I'm ready for a state championship. An undefeated state championship like I said at the beginning of the season. We're going to be the first people (at St. Thomas More) to do it, and we're going to do it."