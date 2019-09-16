1. St. Thomas More (2-0)
Friday encapsulated where the Cougars, the top-ranked team in Class 4A (in the LSWA poll), stand among the elite in state high school football. STM led Barbe, which is a yearly contender in District 3-5A by two touchdowns midway through the first quarter, won the game by 39 points and tallied 607 yards of offense. Caleb Holstein had a career night in less than four quarters, completing 25 of his 37 passes for 457 yards and seven touchdowns. Jack Bech, Holstein’s favorite target, is quickly emerging as one of the area’s best receivers. He finished the game with 14 catches for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Oh, and the STM defense held a potent Barbe offense to 17 points. Not a bad day at the office, to say the least.
Up next: Friday versus Plaquemine (1-1)
2. Acadiana (2-0)
Maybe not the most aesthetically pleasing win, but at least a victory over a quality Ruston team didn’t require another Hail Mary. Jermaine Paris’ fourth-quarter interception preserved a 28-20 win in the Wreckin’ Rams’ home opener, a game Acadiana led 21-0 late in the second quarter. In fact, Ruston missed a field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given it the lead. Still, the Rams survived with help from junior Tyvin Zeno, who finished with 80 yards rushing and scored with less than two minutes remaining. Acadiana’s biggest concern currently might be the health of top halfback Dillan Monette, though the Rams have plenty of depth in the backfield.
Up next: Friday versus Lafayette Christian (2-0)
3. Notre Dame (2-0)
It’s odd to say that the Pioneers’ resounding win against Sulphur flew under the radar. But if any 2A team can make dominating a usually-solid 5A team seem insignificant, it’s Notre Dame. The Pioneers casually rushed for 300 yards, with 187 coming from CJ Thibodeaux. The burly senior tailback scored three times in the 39-point rout. Notre Dame backup quarterback Parker Seilhan had another efficient night passing in his second career start, completing 7 of 10 passes for 76 yards. The Pios will try to go 2-0 against District 3-5A teams when Comeaux comes to town Friday.
Up next: Friday versus Comeaux (1-1)
4. Lafayette Christian (2-0)
Behind three touchdowns from running back Logan Gabriel, the Knights cruised to a 45-point win against Northside last week. Frankly, that was expected. The two teams are on opposite levels right now. All eyes now shift to the area’s biggest game to date — LCA’s road trip to Acadiana. The Knights put their 22-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the state, on the line. A win against a 5A powerhouse like the Rams would be monstrous, but simply playing competitively would say plenty about where LCA is as a program. Bill Dotson Stadium should be electric, at the very least.
Up next: Friday at Acadiana (2-0)
5. Eunice (2-0)
A week after putting up a school-record 73 points in a wild season-opening win against Northwest, the Bobcats beat a talented Jennings team with defense. Devin Richardson’s 62-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining sealed a 19-7 win in Eunice’s home opener. The defense's play spoke volumes considering the Bobcats had to replace nine defensive starters from last year’s state championship team, including the district’s Defensive MVP (Carlin Vigers) and the 3A Defensive MVP (Avrey Lee). The matchup with Breaux Bridge in two weeks seems to be the Bobcats’ biggest test remaining before District 4-4A play.
Up next: Friday at Ville Platte (1-1)
6. Iota (2-0)
The Bulldogs move up one spot in the Super 10 after blanking Welsh 34-0 Thursday. It’s difficult to ascertain what that result says about both teams. The Greyhounds, a two-time 2A state finalist, underwent a coaching change in the offseason and had to replace eight offensive starters. But Iota left no doubt in a game it rushed for 232 yards, including 185 yards from all-state running back Luke Doucet. Doucet scored three times. Tyrone Charlot’s two catches went for 50 yards and a pair of scores. The Bulldogs clearly have offensive weapons and a stout defense, and they may not be truly tested until they open district play against Church Point.
Up next: Friday versus Lake Arthur (1-1)
7. Carencro (1-1)
Carencro’s move from No. 10 to No. 7 in the Super 10 after an easy but expected win against New Iberia might not seem warranted, but a turbulent week for the bottom half of the poll gives the Bears a boost. At this point, however, it’s argue that Carencro isn’t one of the area's best teams . The final score of the season-opening loss to Acadiana wasn’t indicative of how competitive the game was, and the Bears took care of business last week, beating the Yellow Jackets by 34 points behind 358 yards rushing. Halfback Kendrell Williams and quarterback Tavion Faulk both rushed for more than 100 yards in the victory. A very intriguing road trip to Sam Houston awaits in Week 3.
Up next: Friday at Sam Houston (2-0)
8. Teurlings Catholic (2-0)
The Rebels are one of two new teams to the Super 10. It was evident Teurlings would be an improved squad after a competitive loss to Acadiana in the jamboree, and the Rebels’ past seven quarters helped affirm those beliefs. Since falling behind to Comeaux 14-0 in the first quarter of the season opener, Teurlings has outscored the Spartans and Archbishop Hannan 84-14. Last week’s 49-8 win against the Hawks, a team who won 11 games last year, was a dominant one. Teurlings held Hannan to 114 total yards and just seven first downs. Quarterback Sammy LeBlanc turned in another superb performance, completing 10 of 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Tougher games lie ahead, including a home game against Notre Dame in two weeks, but Teurlings looks dangerous.
Up next: Friday at Opelousas (0-2)
9. Opelousas Catholic (2-0)
Perhaps we should have seen this one coming, considering OC beat a solid Ascension Episcopal team by two touchdowns in the jamboree. The Vikings lost to Vermilion Catholic by only a field goal last year, but the way the Eagles played in the season opener against Catholic-New Iberia made us believe the Screamin’ Eagles would have the advantage in the rematch against OC. Turns out, the Vikings had the speed and physicality to best VC. Keon Coleman is proving to be a game-changer. He intercepted a pass and scored twice in the second half to turn a 21-all contest into a 12-point win. Quarterback Jesse Roy also had an outstanding outing, completing 21 of 30 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Could the Vikings go undefeated? It’s not out of the question based on their remaining schedule.
Up next: Thursday at Port Barre (2-0)
10. Vermilion Catholic (1-1)
There’s certainly no shame in a loss to a talented OC team. As Eagles coach Kevin Fouquier noted after the game, defending a dynamic quarterback like Roy is challenging. But the VC defense was unable to capitalize on a few turnovers, and Fouquier lamented that the offense became somewhat one-dimensional. The Eagles are still a good team with an excellent quarterback, and chances for power-point boosting wins are still on the horizon in non-district play. VC will have an opportunity to get back in the win column against Abbeville this week.
Up next: Friday versus Abbeville (0-2)
On the outside looking in: Kaplan (2-0), Ascension (2-0), Southside (2-0), Lafayette (2-0), Westgate (1-1), Breaux Bridge (2-0)