Top-seeded Pineville used a late rally to escape with a 4-2 win over Southside in a second-round Class 5A softball playoff game Thursday.
In only their second varsity season, the No. 17 Sharks won their first playoff game earlier this week at No. 16 Haughton, and the future bodes well for coach Ashley Ray.
The Sharks have a young starting lineup with two seniors, two juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen.
"It's very exciting," Ray said of the program's future. "I know they're sad right now. We're really going to miss the seniors we lose, but it's exciting to have so many young players in the lineup."
Pineville (32-2) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning in Thursday's game, which was played at St. Thomas More, before the Sharks answered with a run in the fourth and fifth innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Raeley Duplechin got the Sharks first hit — a two-out double. Jaci Gary followed with an RBI triple.
In the fifth, Ali Moss' two-out double scored Maci Menard, who had walked.
The Rebels responded with a run in the sixth and seventh innings to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Sharks finished the year with an 18-11 record.
"When we hit the ball, we hit it hard," Ray said. "We were hitting a lot of pop-ups early, so we made adjustments and began putting the ball on the ground. Normally, when we refocus, it levels out and we start hitting line drives and getting base hits."
Sharks sophomore pitcher Brooklyn Foreman kept the Pineville lineup off balance. Of the Rebels' first 15 outs, 12 were pop-ups or lazy fly balls to the outfield.
"Brooklyn is very composed, especially for a sophomore on such a big stage," Ray said. "You don't see much from her when it comes to emotions, and I think that's a good quality for a pitcher to have.
"She throws a good rise ball. She'll make batters chase it, and I think they did. She handled the top Class 5A team in the state's lineup really well, especially the top of their lineup. I couldn't be more impressed with her."
The Sharks will graduate Delta State signee Ramsi Menard, who started at first base, along with shortstop Aubri Comeaux. In the outfield, however, Kobi Lam (right field) and Gary (center field) are freshmen.
"The freshmen are fun to watch," Ray said. "They have stepped up in ways I couldn't have imagined. They make big plays in the outfield and are fearless at the plate."
Designated player Jena Lecamus is also a freshman, while Maci Menard and Moss are sophomores. Duplechin and catcher Olivier Guidry are juniors.
Offensively, the Sharks were led this season by Gary (.477, 10 doubles, five triples, three HRs), Ramsi Menard (.416, 14 doubles, four triples, six HRs, 40 RBIs), Duplechin (.416, 13 doubles, five HRs), Maci Menard (.368), Moss (.357, five HRs), Lam (.354, seven doubles, three triples), Lecamus (.320) and Guidry (.300, six doubles, HR).