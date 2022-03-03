Each time second-seeded Parkway, needed a basket it turned to its star junior. And she delivered.
Mikaylah Williams scored 33 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to propel Parkway to a 55-54 win over No. 3 Lafayette High in a Class 5A semifinal on Thursday night at the University Center in Hammond.
Lafayette High (26-5) had a chance at the win but Jahniya Brown’s 15-foot baseline jumper came up short at the buzzer. Brown had a team-high 19 points. The win puts Parkway in an LHSAA title game for the first time against Thursday's Walker-Ponchatoula winner on Saturday night.
“The game plan was to come out and compete and I feel like my players did that tonight,” Lions coach Tarunye Kanonu said. “This game came down to the wire and we really played hard. Parkway is a very good team. Mikaylah is an awesome player. She showed what she’s capable of today. I still can’t be more proud of the girls.”
There were four ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter. No team led by more than five points all night.
Williams hit a 3-pointer to put Parkway up 48-46 with 3:15 left. Grace Paul’s three-point play gave Lafayette High the lead on the Lions’ next possession.
Williams hit another 3-pointer for a 53-50 Panthers lead with 1:40 remaining. After a defensive stop, Aniya Russell was fouled and hit two free throws to extend Parkway’s lead to 55-50 with 57.2 seconds left.
The Lions scored a quick basket and got a steal that led to Breyioncé George’s layup to trim the deficit to 55-54.
“We’re happy to be here,” Parkway coach Gloria Williams said. “We’re excited to continue to play. It was a great coaching job by Lafayette’s coach.
"Their kids, they played phenomenal. We didn’t play so well, but when you can still get the 'W' and not play so well and learn from those mistakes, that’s what we’re looking forward to.”
Parkway turned the ball over 23 times. Lafayette High ended with 17 giveaways.
Lafayette High star Chrysta Narcisse was tasked with guarding Williams for most of the night. Narcisse was saddled with foul trouble in the fourth quarter and finished with eight points and four fouls.
“It was (something I looked forward to),” Narcisse said of guarding Williams. “There’s a lot of clout around her. Coming into the game, you hear you’re going against the No. 1 player in the nation. You just have to try to control her because good players are going to score, just try to limit them.”