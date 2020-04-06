Missing out on the vast majority of a season is a tough pill for any coach, player or team to swallow.
In the mind of Lafayette High baseball coach Sam Taulli, though, there’s an extra bitter after-taste if you’re a team with legitimate state title hopes.
“We had a really good team this year,” Taulli said. “We had a group of kids that really worked hard in the offseason, because they knew how close they were last year. They had really worked their tails off. I’m such sick for those 10 seniors that I have right now.”
In his four decades of high school coaching, Taulli said, “I’ve seen a lot in 45 years, but nothing like this.”
But despite the coronavirus predictions of doom for April and the state’s schools out until at least April 30, Taulli clings to a sliver of hope remaining for the resumption of the baseball season.
“I just read an email from the LHSAA,” Taulli said Monday afternoon. “They’re still holding out hope. It all depends on if the numbers go down and we get to go back to school. They said until something’s determined, they’re planning on finishing the season.”
If schools do resume at some point in May and some small portion of the baseball season can get played, the format remains an unknown.
“The little bit of correspondence we get with the LHSAA continues to be hopeful,” Teurlings Catholic coach Mike Thibodeaux said. “So there’s some hope, some optimism.”
If school returns, the first obstacle to continuing the baseball season is conditioning.
“I think if Major League Baseball thinks they did a whole month to get back into shape, I think we’re going to need two weeks minimum to get our guys ready,” Ascension Episcopal coach Lonny Landry said.
Taulli is thinking at least a week and a half, which would also focus on the mental side.
The kids are doing the best they can keeping themselves in some sort of physical condition.
“You’ve got to go back and go over things you haven’t touched on in six weeks or so,” Taulli said. “Make sure everybody understands their responsibilities and make sure they know where they belong on different defensive coverages. We’d need to have some lead-up time.”
Landry said he’d be concerned with pitchers basically going back to early-season pitch counts, while Taulli feels the hitters would be further behind.
“I’m hoping my pitchers are keeping their arms in shape, being able to throw with somebody,” Taulli said. “I don’t think it’ll take the pitchers very long to get into it. Not seeing live pitching, the hitters will be behind.”
“The next step would be to somehow decide a playoff format,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s not going to be an easy fix, but I think everybody in high school baseball would take anything we can get. Every high school is pretty much in the same boat.
“For the most part, everybody is dealing with the same issues. We’re all basically on a level playing field, so whatever they decide is fair.”
Taulli’s Mighty Lions were off to a 10-1 start with the No. 1 power rankings in Class 5A when their season was shut down. Opposing hitters were only batting .156 against Lafayette High pitching.
To them, the format is irrelevant.
“Absolutely, I’ve got 10 seniors sitting here chomping at the bit,” Taulli said. “They don’t care what the playoff bracket would look like. Right now, they’re chomping at the bit and ready to go.”
Landry’s Blue Gators, meanwhile, were 8-1 and ranked No. 2 in their division.
“I think the majority of coaches are probably more concerned about their seniors getting a chance to play more than anything,” Landry said. “It doesn’t matter which format they’d put out. It’s like the format we have right now. Not everybody agrees with it. Something is better than nothing, for sure.”