Acadiana established dominance early and often in a 65-27 rout of Comeaux Friday night. Here is how it went down:
What happened
With 9:45 to play in the first quarter, Acadiana had already put up a 14-0 lead on the Spartans. The Wreckin’ Rams, who struggled to put points on the board in the early stages of this season, used their entire stable of running backs Friday to the tune of 372 yards on the ground.
Keevan Williams led the way with 105 yards and two touchdowns and Omiri Wiggins added 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns himself. The Rams averaged 7 yards a carry and had eight total rushing touchdowns.
Comeaux’s Sean Malveaux made a few plays in the passing game, throwing for three touchdowns on the night, but the Spartans never recovered from digging themselves that early hole.
Rams hitting stride
Through three weeks of the season, Acadiana was 1-2 and had scored a total of 20 points combined in those three games. Acadiana coach Matt McCullough couldn’t pin point exactly why the Rams struggled scoring points in the early weeks.
Since week 3, the Rams are averaging 48 points a game and have seemingly found their stride as district play has begun. McCullough said that may have to do with the young players the Rams are relying on this season feeling more comfortable during real game situations – and the Acadiana coaching staff putting a bigger emphasis on preparation.
“We are preparing a lot better than we did in the beginning,” McCullough said. “We’ve been working hard on that aspect of our football team. Some of those guys that are getting some time were young; we had some freshmen starting and a few sophomore offensive linemen. I think we are getting better because those kids are getting an opportunity to play.”
Silly miscues
Acadiana had four personal foul penalties Friday against Comeaux and for the second straight week, a Wreckin’ Rams player was ejected from the game. It didn’t hurt the Rams in either game, but McCullough said he knows that if the Rams continue to play undisciplined, it will cost them down the road.
“It has to be fixed,” he said. “You are not going to win those close games doing stuff like that. It’s happening on special teams and we are going to figure it out. We have to do a better job of not letting it happen.”
Ignoring outside noise
It’s without a doubt a difficult task to ignore what’s being said outside the locker room.
“Acadiana is having a down year.”
“District 3-5A is wide open.”
McCullough said he feels like, despite it being difficult to ignore, the Rams have done a pretty good job of not allowing the outside noise affect the way they view themselves.
“We know we have a chance to be really good,” McCullough said. “We didn’t play well at the beginning of the season. We are young. We know we can still compete and we’re the only 3-0 team in the district right now. We control our own destiny.”
Ultimate Goals
Acadiana’s win over Comeaux Friday puts the Rams in a familiar spot: back in the driver’s seat of District 3-5A. The Rams are the lone undefeated team in the district and McCullough said all of the goals the two-time defending state champions have are right there for them to achieve.
“The ultimate goal is always the same for us,” McCullough said. “We want to win two championships. The first one is district and then once we get to Week 11, we want to have a chance to win a state championship.
"We’re 3-0 in our district. We’re the only team that can say that. We know if we keep working and we clean up these mistakes, we have a chance to compete with anyone.”