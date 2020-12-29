NATCHITOCHES — The Carencro Bears left no doubt that they belonged on the big stage.

The No. 1-seeded Bears had to face a four-time defending state champion in the Edna Karr Cougars for the Class 4A championship.

It was a back-and-forth contest for most of the night, as both offenses traded blows until the Bears’ took over in the second half to secure a 35-19 victory over the Cougars to take home their first state title since 1992.

“I’m extremely proud of these kids and the coaching staff,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “Everybody went through different circumstances starting in June. (The players) asked me ‘Coach, are we going to play football this year,’ and I told them I’d never lie to them, so I was like, ‘guys I really don’t know, but deep in my heart, I think we will. All I want from you is that when they tell us we can play, we’re going to be ready.’ And that’s what they did from June 9 till December 29. I love those guys, I love the coaching staff.”

The Bears proved to be the more physical team and were able to stick to their philosophy of ball control and chewing the clock, which ultimately led to them taking over the game down the stretch.

“That’s the part of our game plan every week is to wear those guys down,” Courville said. “I’ve said this before, we play defense with our offense, and those guys after a while, they get pounded. We have to get 4 yards, and when they give us 4, we’re going to take it. Those guys get tired of it, and I think the weight room takes over after that."

The Bears again leaned heavily on senior running backs Kendrell Williams and Traylon Prejean. They combined for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

“The whole week has been a long week,” Prejean said. “When the season first started, coach Gavin (Peters), us backs, we got together and said this could be a special year for everybody. Me coming back from my ACL (injury), having those coaches, those guys alongside me throughout the whole process. This year our senior year, we just wanted to give the city of Carencro what they deserved, and that was a state championship.

"We don’t fear nobody, it don’t matter. Like coach Gavin say, ‘spot the ball and we’re ready to roll.' It could’ve been the No. 1 team in the country, spot the football and we’re going to play. We’re not going to make it bigger than what it is, we’re just going to play to our expectations.”

Williams finished with 139 yards and two touchdowns and was named the game's most outstanding player, and Prejean punched in the final score to seal the game for the Bears with 2:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It was phenomenal to pick my team up,” Prejean said. “Just sealing the victory, like coach said, I just needed to make a play. I told all the guys at halftime just stay at it, keep chopping wood, and I told somebody we’re going to make a big play, and guess what happened, I just made a big play to seal the game.”

The Bears mixed in some passes as well, as senior quarterback Tavion Faulk made critical throws, including a 20-yard touchdown strike to tight end Ryan Perry.

“We came out here facing a four-time state champion, but we’re not scared of nobody,” Faulk said. “We played West Monroe, we beat them, we beat everybody except STM. We lost that game, so we were like, it’s either we win a district championship or we win a state championship, so we put that STM game behind us and came out here and worked and worked and worked. We told ourselves we lost to STM, but we’re definitely not going to lose a state championship. We got here and we wanted to win, so we won. That’s what we wanted to do.”

Dynamic wide receiver Aaron Anderson had a big night for the Cougars with 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but the Bears’ defense stepped up and shut him down in the second half.

“A lot of it we were in position to make plays,” Courville said. “But it was like, he wanted it more than our guys did. Our defensive coaches got together and brought it to their attention that they were in position to make the play.”

The Bears trailed at halftime 13-7, but came out on fire in the second half and left no doubt that they were primed for a state championship.

“Keep chopping wood, believing in the plan and working it,” Courville said. “Even when we had some setbacks, adjust, evaluate and adjust and come back, and that’s what these kids do. They’re very resilient, and it speaks volumes about the character of these kids and the coaching staff. Throughout this entire process, I call it craziness, we were able to be in flow with it, and here we are, state champions.”