CARENCRO The Carencro Lady Bears fell to 0-1 in district play and 10-10 on the season after falling to the LaGrange Gators Tuesday night 3-1.
Carencro was able to keep the match competitive, losing game one 18-25, winning game two 25-9, and losing games three and four 23-25, but unforced errors led to their downfall, losing the final point to an attempted block hitting the net.
Unforced errors have been a trend for the Lady Bears this season, and result in their inability to beat quality teams, coach Bea Lemon said.
“All season the common theme is inconsistency, and as long as we don’t get up to that playing consistent overall, we’re going to have these ups and downs, especially in tougher games,” Lemon said.
Carencro had a lead in every game of the match but allowed LaGrange to come back and take the victory in all but one of the three games.
Lemon was visibly frustrated in front of the team bench after her team gave up a 17-11 lead in game three.
Brooklyn Prejean, Chloe Benoit, and Shelby Thibeaux led the Lady Bears in scoring with six kills each.
Carencro will face Beau Chene on Thursday hoping to improve their district record to .500 and regain their winning record.
“Don’t look back, play your best and play like the team we know we are. That’s all we can do,” Lemon said.