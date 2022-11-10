It was business as usual for St. Thomas More’s volleyball program on Thursday.
As they’ve done all season, the Cougars turned in another dominant performance, defeating the Comeaux Spartans in 3 sets, 25-7, 25-10 and 25-10 to advance to the Division II semifinals.
“I thought we played really well,” Cougars head coach Jessica Burke said. “I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and we passed the ball really well. I’m really proud of the way we played.”
Burke was impressed by how well the Cougars came out and took control of the match from the opening serve.
“I thought we showed a lot of maturity coming out and executing like we did,” Burke said. “Being in this place (Cajundome), it tends to make you anxious, nervous and very excited. But we did a good job of executing the game plan which was to stay fast in transition and not get sluggish.”
In the win over the Spartans, the Cougars were led by AC Froehlich (18 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), Beverly Potier (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 6 digs), Rhyan Miciotto (27 assists) and Emma Broussard (4 aces, 13 assists).
“Winning is fun,” Burke said. “It was a great team effort.”
St. Thomas More, who are 39-1 on the year, will face No. 4-seed Assumption on Court 1 at 11:50 a.m. on Friday as they look to reach the state finals for the third consecutive season.
“Assumption is a very good team,” Burke said. “They have some weapons and a number of kids who can terminate the ball. They are also pretty good defensively. We’re going to have to step up our play against them.”
In the losing effort for the Spartans (24-6), Comeaux were led by Claire Boudreaux (4 aces, 2 kills), Angelle Thibeaux (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Layla Dyer 7 assists).
“We’re playing at a high level right now,” Burke said. “Remaining confident and minimizing unforced errors are going to be key to whether we’re successful against Assumption.”