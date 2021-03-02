LAKE CHARLES - St. Thomas More girls coach Stephen Strojny’s motto heading into the Division II girls semifinals was that a cowboy with nothing to lose is a dangerous cowboy.
The No. 4-seeded Lady Cougars lived up to that motto for most of the night against No. 1 St. Louis, trailing by a point after three quarters.
The fourth quarter, though, became too much of an obstacle in a 48-41 loss Tuesday at Burton Coliseum.
“When you watch St. Louis on film, they’re an unbelievable basketball team,” Strojny said. “We just have a pretty salty team, as you saw today. I was playing the math game, and I said we were down by four at halftime, down by one at the third, so I thought we’d win by three just thinking that’s the way it was supposed to go, but (Myca) Trail and (Paris) Guillory took over."
STM was able to slow down St. Louis’ attack much of the night by forcing them into tough shots.
“Our motto has always been to make the other team take tough shots, but they made some tough shots in the fourth quarter,” Strojny said. “Not open shots, they were hitting contested jump shots, which is the lowest-percentage shot in basketball statistically."
Myca Trail led St. Louis in the fourth quarter, finishing with 17 points and overcoming the Lady Cougars' defensive pressure.
“I thought we had a great game plan,” Strojny said. “I thought we executed the game plan. It just comes down to little-bitty things. It was against a really athletic team, it’s not like we were going out against a bunch of scrubs."
The Lady Cougars had a strong senior class led by Angelle Doucet, Olivia Guidry and Claire Hader, who were all instrumental in their deep playoff run.
“(St. Louis) is definitely very athletic,” Doucet said. “They can move the ball around, they can switch directions fast, so it was definitely a pace we had to get used to, but I think al together we really stepped up to the plate, and I think the biggest thing is that we gave all of our effort."
Guidry led STM with 15 points while AC Froelich added 10 points and Doucet nine.
“Just looking at them on film, we knew they were going to play hard,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “We knew they didn’t have a whole lot of athletic ability, but they played hard.
"At the beginning of the game we weren’t able to figure them out, and we kind of figured them out at the end. Coach (Strojny) does a great job with those kids over there, and we adjusted to it and were able to come up with the win.”
The Lady Cougars will look to reload once again next season and take that next step in getting back to the state championship game.
“Our team, we’ve been to at least the quarters or the semis for the past 15-20 years minimum,” Strojny said. “We won a couple state championships, we’ve been in the final a few times, but we hadn’t got back to the semis in the couple years. It’s something that we cherish, that experience."