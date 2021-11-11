Considering the Southside High School had never qualified for the state volleyball tournament before this year, many wondered if the bright lights and large arena would be too big for the Sharks.
It was not.
Behind a stellar performance from Charlotte Hawkins, the Sharks defeated Dutchtown in four games 25-22, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-23 on Thursday to advance to the Division I semifinals at the Cajundome.
“Oh, what an amazing feeling,” coach Julie Dawson said. “I am so proud of our girls. They came out and followed the practice plan to a T. I’m so happy for them.”
Hawkins was instrumental in the Sharks’ success, proving to be one of the most dominant players on the court. Hawkins finished with a match-high 20 kills and two blocks en route to helping Southside improve to 20-6 overall.
The turning point in the match for Southside came in Game 2, when it trailed 16-7 before outscoring the Griffins 18-6 to win 25-22 and take a commanding 2-0 lead.
“I have a lot of experience being at the state volleyball tournament,” Dawson said. “I have 19 years of experience, but I thought for a group of inexperienced girls that we came out and played well.”
The Sharks, who will face the Dominican/Fontainebleau winner at 11:50 a.m. Friday on Court 2, had some struggles in Game 3 in which they lost 25-20.
“Going into Game 3, it was like ‘Oh my God, we can win this,’ ” Dawson said. “So, there was some jitters.”
But the Sharks regained their composure enough to win a tight Game 4 to win the match 3-1.
“Once I was able to get them to calm down, it was like we were on cruise control in the fourth set,” Dawson said. “We weren’t as jittery.”
In addition to Hawkins, Southside received solid performances from Celia Vallot (39 assists), Riley Foster (25 digs), Amia Sheppard (three aces) and Emery Westmoreland (two blocks).
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 3, NEWMAN 0: One year after being eliminated in the Division IV state quarterfinals, the Knights were determined not to suffer the same fate again this year.
Lafayette Christian, which is two years removed from a state runner-up finish, rolled to a three-game sweep of Newman 25-19, 25-23 and 25-11 to move on to the state semifinals.
“This feels great,” coach Bryan Barrett said. “I didn’t know how we would adapt to the big arena and being home. Everyone has an acclimation period during these matches and whichever team adapts faster will likely win. I felt like we adapted well.”
LCA (28-10) never wavered even when the sets were going point for point to start.
“We have a lot of seniors on this team, so even when the first and second games were really close, I wasn’t worried,” Barrett said. “There wasn’t a time where I thought we were in a bind. Honestly, I don’t even begin to get excited until we are at 18 points in a game.”
Peyton Castro was among the top performers for the Knights, who will face the Ascension Episcopal/Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans winner at 1:40 p.m. Friday on Court 3. Castro finished with 11 kills, 17 assists and 15 digs. In addition to Castro, the Knights benefited from solid performances from Kaitlyn Washington (12 kills, one block), Averi Lacassin (four aces, 19 assists), Gracie Doiron (14 digs) and Krystian Hayes (one block).
“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball around offensively,” Barrett said. “Peyton played really well, but overall I feel like everyone did a good job.”
WESTMINSTER 3, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 0: For much of the season, Westminster has flown under the radar.
On Thursday, the Crusaders proved their worth again in the quarterfinals, sweeping Northlake Christian 25-16, 25-17 and 25-17 to advance to the semifinals. The Crusaders will play the Episcopal School of Acadiana/Central Catholic winner at 10 a.m. Friday on Court 1.
“I felt that if we played well in this game, that we would win,” coach Keith Leon said. “But we had to play well. Everybody is here for a reason, so if we did not play well, we had a chance to get beat. But we played well.”
The Crusaders’ top performers were Carlie Holton (11 kills, 15 digs), Abby Cunningham (nine kills, three aces, 17 digs), Caroline Lalonde (two aces, 30 digs), Anna Ware (42 assists), Ada Horton (36 assists) and Bethany Stoute (three blocks).
“I feel like last year we lost focus with the big atmosphere and the big crowds,” said Leon, whose Crusaders lost in the quarterfinals last year. “Being at the state tournament is a different atmosphere and it is important to not lose focus.”