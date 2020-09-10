With the LHSAA pushing the high school football season up one week, set to now begin Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, many schools in the Acadiana considered it a positive.
But down the road in Calcasieu Parish, they're still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Coaches like Westlake coach John Richardson said the decision may put some of the Lake Charles-area teams in a bind.
“It puts us in a situation where we’ll only have two weeks to prepare for the first week of the season,” Richardson said. “Right now, we aren't even sure who will come back and which of our players will be here. It all depends on if they have power and the condition of their homes. All the schools are going to do their best, but I still think it will be a school-by-school basis.”
The Calcasieu Parish School Board said Tuesday that its members can begin practicing on Sept. 21, which allows approximately two weeks for teams to prepare for their opening week matchups.
Westlake is set to open its season against Rayne, but Richardson said with the uncertainty of everything, he isn’t sure if that will happen or how it will look if it does happen.
“Our school at Westlake had minimal damage, but the field house took a lot of damage,” Richardson said. “It blew the roof off and we had a lot of water and mold damage. Our football stadium, we lost five of the six light poles.
“We have an artificial surface and I walked on it Wednesday. Luckily it’s in good shape, but without lights, we will be looking to play a lot of afternoon games until we get lights up, which if I had to guess, wouldn’t be until next season.”
Richardson said his house had minimal damage, but some of the houses in his neighborhood weren’t as fortunate. Richardson said the destruction around the area is very real and football might be the only thing his players will have to look forward to.
“I drove through the town and there are tarps on every roof and trees are down everywhere,” Richardson said. “We hope that the kids can come back and we can give them something to look forward to or take their minds off what they’ve been going through.
“With Covid and the hurricane, I think we just want to give the kids some kind of normalcy. For our community, I think high school football is one thing that everyone looks forward to. It’s been a real bad year and I think being able to bring something back would be a huge benefit to everyone.”
Despite his reservations, Richardson said he and his fellow Calcasieu Parish coaches definitely want to be back on the field playing football as soon as possible. Richardson said the No. 1 goal is to make sure the players’ safety is a priority.
“We want to play. We all want to play, but we want to do it safely for the kids,” Richardson said. “We won’t put our kids out there unless they’re ready. If they aren't physically conditioned to be out there, we won’t play. We want to be out there as soon as possible, but we also have to see just how many kids can come and how long it will take to get them prepared.
“A lot of the state has been practicing this whole time and hasn't skipped a beat. By the time we practice, we will have been out over a month. We’ll just have to see how long it takes to get our kids ready to play football.”