With the season on the line, Britt Campbell took charge for Ascension Episcopal in Friday's Division IV boys soccer first-round playoff game against Lafayette Christian.
In the rematch of Division IV, District 3 teams, the outcome was never in doubt, unlike last month, as Campbell scored five goals in a 7-0 win.
Last month, the Blue Gators edged the homestanding Knights 2-1.
"He's our top scorer," AES coach CJ Murison said about Campbell. "Britt has 29 for the season now. If you give him enough chances, he's going to score. He certainly had them tonight.
"He's hitting his form at the right time in the first game of the playoffs. We hope that he can score a couple more in the next game."
It turned out that Campbell had his mind set on a particular number of goals dating to the preseason.
"At the start of the season, he asked me if I thought he could get 30 goals," Murison said. "I told him, 'Yes. Aim for it,' and he had that determination to reach that milestone going into tonight with 24 goals."
Campbell credited his teammates for the offensive outburst.
"My team set me up with some beautiful balls," the junior striker said. "It was great to get the win. That beat my career-high. I think I had four in a previous game.
"Being in the playoff atmosphere, we had our home crowd. I think that helped. And we really focused on winning."
In the first half, Campbell had two goals and Connor Edmond added a third.
"After halftime, Britt got the hat trick and you could see his hunger grow," Murison said. "He then added the other two goals. It's a school record for most goals in a season.
"Edmond is a freshman who has been fantastic all season."
After a 9-1 loss to Episcopal of Acadiana on January 13, the Blue Gators are 6-1-1.
"We were in it in the first half of the ESA game," Murison said. "In the second half, we just collapsed. We made a lot of defensive adjustments in practice after that because they were getting behind us.
"We knew that this (LCA) team played a similar way. Our drop in the line against their fast attack definitely helped. The last couple of games, we've played really strong defensively. It showed tonight with the shutout."
John Taft Frederick added the other goal for No. 10 AES (13-5-3).
"We took advantage of our chances tonight," Murison said. "In the last game at their field, we just didn't take enough chances. The longer the game stayed at 2-0 in the first meeting, the more they thought they could stay in it. They got bold and almost equalized it.
"Tonight, we got a goal early on and two more before halftime. At halftime, I told the boys to get another goal early. To not let them get back in it, and we got another goal within the first minute."
The Blue Gators, who will travel to No. 7 Ouachita Christian in the second round, are getting strong play in the middle.
"Our two center mids, Cole (Edmond) and Alex (Altman), have been stalwarts for me the past two years," Murison said. "They just provide so much.
"So much of our game goes through those two. Without those two in the middle, we would definitely struggle. Our team is very well balanced with those two in the middle."
With the temperature dropping and the rain pouring down, Murison gathered his team for a brief postgame speech.
"I just told them congrats," he said. "It's another win, but the next game is going to come now. We played OCS last year in the first round. We beat them. But I think they're a much different team now from looking at results.
"I think we definitely have enough to go there and win. I think our ranking should be a little higher than No. 10. As long as we take our chances and stay strong in the back, we have a good chance."
No. 23 LCA finished with a 4-12-4 record.