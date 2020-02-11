If this is the Lafayette High boys basketball team’s “hell week,” as coach Clifton Brown called it, then the Mighty Lions aced their first exam.
Lafayette senior guard Bentravin Phillips scored a game-high 26 points as the No. 7 Lions (22-3, 4-0) held off No. 6 Comeaux 63-58 in a spirited district contest Tuesday night at Lafayette High. The win extended Lafayette’s winning streak to eight games – its last loss coming by 10 points at Comeaux (20-6, 3-1) on Jan. 3.
The Lions didn’t just exact a measure of revenge. They moved into first place in District 3-5A and can take command of the league with a win at No. 3 New Iberia on Friday.
Hence the “hell week” Brown referred to.
“We knew that this week was going to be tough, and let me tell you something, (New Iberia coach Todd) Russ is going to have boys ready for us,” Brown said. “We were fortunate to beat them over there last year. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us, but we look forward to the challenge.”
But Lafayette will surely savor Tuesday’s win against a Spartans team riding an 11-game winning streak. The Lions’ effectiveness at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter proved to be a difference maker when Comeaux rallied late.
Lafayette led by as many as 12 and maintained at least a three-possession lead for most of the fourth quarter, but the Spartans used a 7-0 run to make it a 57-54 game with 1:39 remaining. Comeaux then had a chance to tie it after the Lions missed a 3-pointer, but the Spartans were whistled for traveling on the ensuing possession.
The Lions then broke Comeaux’s press to get a wide-open layup for Justin Jackson. Phillips followed suit by draining all four of his free-throw attempts in the final minute to stave off the comeback.
“He’s a tremendous scorer,” Brown said of the 5-foot-9 Phillips. “Sometimes it looks like he’s taking some bad shots, but he has the green light because I know, at any time, he can make something happen. He was fantastic tonight. I also thought he didn’t do a bad job defensively.”
Phillips and backcourt mate Kendrick Delahoussaye combined to go 13 of 17 on freebies, including 9 of 10 in the final period. Delahoussaye, a junior, scored nine of his 13 points in the second half.
Phillips said part of the Lions’ routine is making 25 free throws by the end of every practice.
“I just wanted to stay in attack mode and keep the pressure on them,” Phillips said. “Because once we got the lead on them, I didn’t want them to come back. Even though they did, we still ended good though.”
As Phillips noted, building the lead was key. The Spartans opened up the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 15-12 lead, but their advantage was brief. The Lions responded by outscoring Comeaux 15-4 the rest of the period to take a 27-19 lead heading into halftime.
Comeaux’s low first-half point total seemed to stem from a new defensive look the Lions threw at the Spartans – a 1-3-1 zone with 6-foot-8 senior Corey Dunning in the middle of it.
“We played 1-3-1, and they weren’t ready for it because they haven’t seen it yet,” Phillips said. “So I think that surprised them. They weren’t hitting too many shots, so that’s how we jumped out to a big lead.”
“Corey’s presence is big for us because he’s 6-8,” he added. “People are scared to go in there.”
Lafayette also used the Triangle-and-2 to limit Tre’ Harris and Trayvonn Batiste, the latter of whom “killed” the Lions in the first matchup with the Spartans, Brown said. Harris notched a team-high 14 points, most of which came in the second half, but Batiste scored just three.
“Of course, Tre’, what can I say about him. He’s a man,” Brown said. “But I don’t think we allowed anybody else to be that effective besides Tre’. We knew we were going to give up something with him.”