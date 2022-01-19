BOYS BASKETBALL
Lafayette High 64, Comeaux 62
New Iberia 67, Helen Cox 48
LaGrange 62, North Vermilion 43
Elton 69, Washington-Marion 59
St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 50
Episcopal 68, Teurlings 60
Beau Chene 60, Livonia 56
Breaux Bridge 55, Cecilia 46
Church Point 44, Iota 31
Ville Platte 57, Mamou 54
Northwest 81, Pine Prairie 43
St. Martinville 67, Abbeville 35
David Thibodaux 53, Crowley 37
Erath 49, Kaplan 47
Lafayette Christian 61, Notre Dame 42
Welsh 58, Lake Arthur 49
Franklin 47, Ascension Episcopal 39
Catholic-NI 52, Houma Christian 35
Delcambre 42, Jeanerette 38
North Central 71, Tioga 45
Westminster 85, Opelousas Catholic 78
Sacred Heart-VP 78, St. Joseph’s 44
Central Catholic 82, Centerville 33
Highland Baptist 58, Covenant Christian 24
Vermilion Catholic 70, Hanson 59
ESA 58, Bell City 46
JS Clark 64, Midland 63
Beau Chene 64, Donaldsonville 60
BEAU CHENE (64) Dontrelle Pitre 8, Demarquis Milton 11, Jhykai Sharp 6, Titus Thomas 19, Cam’Ron Pierre 9, Ki’Sean Aggison 8, Tren’ston Semien 3.
DONALDSONVILLE (60) Raiyen Oatis 5, Lawerence Forcell 27, Troy Cole 13, Ja’koi Allen 8, Robert Kent 7.
Beau Chene 14 12 17 21 - 64
Donaldsonville 7 11 17 27 - 60
3-pointers - BC: Milton 1, Sharp 1, Thomas 1, Pierre 1; DON: Oatis 1, Forcell 1, Allen 2. Total Fouls: BC 23, DON 14.
Episcopal 68, Teurlings 60
EPISCOPAL (68) TJ Callahan 23, Jack Savario 17, Jackson Summerville 4, Stewart Bonnecaze 18, RJ Pickney 2, David Cresson 2, Parker Madison 2. Total: 19 (4) 18-29
TEURLINGS (60) Cade Robin 4, Alex Broussard 3, Matthew Mayfield 5, Bradford Cain 9, Hayden Vice 2, Matthew Marceaux 11, Cooper Baudoin 6, Logan Myers 20. Total: 13 (8) 7-12.
Episcopal 13 16 22 17 - 68
Teurlings 2 21 13 17 - 60
3-pointers - EPIS: Callahan 2, Savario 2; TEUR: Broussard 1, Cain 1, Myres 6. Total Fouls: EPIS 14, TEUR 21.
Lafayette 64, Comeaux 62
LAFAYETTE (64) Marcus Spencer 15, Brylon Duffy 2, Quavon Palfrey 9, Kobe Jones 4, Justin Jackson 6, Jordan Sinegal 15, Rometo Joseph 5, Adam Taha 8.
COMEAUX (62) Milton Marks 26, Jaden Sonnier 3, JD Domingue 13, Jamyri Bernard 2, Isaac Freeman 11, Kalen Sam 7.
Lafayette 20 10 16 18 - 64
Comeaux 15 22 15 10 - 62
3-pointers - LAF: Spencer 1, Sinegal 1; COM: Marks 1, Sonnier 1, Freeman 3, Sam 1. Total Fouls: LAF 21, COM 24.
David Thibodaux 53, Crowley 37
DAVID THIBODAUX (53) Brylon Edmund 1, Joseph Borel 4, Shea Plowder 19, Jeffery Dural 11, Braylon Gabriel 7, Lawrence Petry 3.
CROWLEY (37) Omar Butler 2, Trevonta’ Ben 8, Chris George 4, Zuri Poullard 7, Cam’Ron Scott 7, Dustin Walters 2, James Collins 7.
David Thibodaux 6 10 16 15 - 53
Crowley 7 6 12 12 - 37
3-pointers - DT: Andrus 1, Dural 1. Total Fouls: DT 12, CROW 12.
Rayne 68, Eunice 54
EUNICE (54) Tyshun Joseph 3, Jon’clarius Mayo 2, Dedric Vigers 24, Rondreylon Mitchell 7, Brycelen Williams 11, Gavin Oliver 3, Alex Ned 4. Total: 18 (4) 6-13
RAYNE (68) Lance Smith 20, Dashaunte Cormier 7, Tayshaun Colomb 24, Bleyton Young 5, Juantreal Wilridge 4, Paul Guillory 4, Greyson Manecke 4. Total: 18 (7) 11-20.
Eunice 12 13 14 15 - 54
Rayne 19 23 13 13 - 68
3-pointers - EUN: Joseph 1, Vigers 1, Williams 1, Olivier 1; RAY: Colomb 7. Total Fouls: EUN 19, RAY 12.
Lafayette Christian 61, Notre Dame 42
NOTRE DAME (42) Teddy Menard 5, Jackson Casanova 2, Zach Lamm 15, Nick Swacker 17, Kagan Semmes 3. Total: 8 (7) 4-8
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (61) Braylon Richard 6, Kam Williams 21, Deon Wheeler 2, Daejon Sinegal 9, Massey Lewis 14, Scotty Woodcock 9.
Notre Dame 8 5 14 15 - 42
Lafayette Christian 9 14 14 24 - 61
3-pointers - ND: Lamm 4, Swacker 2, Semmes 1; LCA: Richard 1, Williams 5, Woodcock 3. Total Fouls: ND 16, LCA 14.
St. Martinville 67, Abbeville 35
ABBEVILLE (35) Zalen Landry 11, Tyrone Glover 6, McKinsey Nicholas 7, Jaydean Turner 3, Tyler Cherry 4, Edmar Simon 2, Jaysen Shelvin 2. Total: 14 (1) 4-9
ST. MARTINVILLE (67) Cameron Olivier 2, tanner Harrison 8, Jayvyn Duncan 17, Delran Mallery 3, Harvey Broussard 17, Phalijah Alexander 8, Jevion Sani 6, Brandon Singleton 4, Brian Wilson 2. Total: 21 (7) 4-9
Abbeville 10 2 11 12 - 35
St. Martinville 16 15 18 18 - 67
3-pointers - ABB:Turner 1; SMSH: Duncan 3, Mallery 1, Broussard 3. Total Fouls: ABB 10, SMSH 12.
St. Thomas More 66, Westgate 50
WESTGATE (50) K. Joseph 15, D. Williams 3, B. Raymond 3, K. Calligan 6, J. Antoine 6, D. Lewis 15, T. Gardner 2. Total: 11 (7) 7-12
ST. THOMAS MORE (66) Christian Landry 13, Thomas Couvillon 7, Monwell Willis 4, Mason Guillory 15, Michael Mouton 9, Dominick Jenkins 2, Chad Jones 3, Nick Beckwith 2, Evan Savoy 2, Patrick Doherty 4, Sam Judice 2. Total: 16 (8) 5-9
Westgate 2 17 15 16 - 50
St. Thomas More 19 13 20 14 - 66
3-pointers - WGATE:Joseph 3, Raymond 1, Calligan 2, Lewis 1; STM: Landry 2, Couvillon 1, Guillory 3, Mouton 1, Jones 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 14, STM 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Acadiana 39, Northside 38
Lafayette High 85, Hathaway 36
Rayne def. Eunice (forfeit)
LaGrange 71, North Vermilion 46
Washington-Marion 67, Elton 49
St. Thomas More 47, Westgate 28
Breaux Bridge def. Cecilia (forfeit)
Iota 46, Church Point 21
Ville Platte 52, Mamou 29
Northwest 67, Pine Prairie 34
Abbeville 60, St. Martinville 21
Crowley def. David Thibodaux (forfeit)
Kaplan 31, Erath 22
Lake Arthur 55, Welsh 34
Franklin 41, Ascension Episcopal 13
Catholic-NI 32, Houma Christian 29
Delcambre 65, Jeanerette 39
West St. Mary 87, Loreauville 8
Rosepine 72, North Central 43
Westminster 40, Opelousas Catholic 23
Sacred Heart-VP 47, St. Joseph’s 24
Highland Baptist 70, Covenant Christian 38
Vermilion Catholic 46, Hanson 23
Carencro 64, Teurlings 36
TEURLINGS (36) Larasia Clark 14, Kennedy Sinitiere 10, Amelie Dupuis 1, Ella Hoffpair 4, Lily Webber 2, Caitlyn Simon 1, Keely Johnson 4. Total: 6 (3) 15-26
CARENCRO (64) Cereniti Charles 4, Patience Johnson 11, Ahmari Anderson 10, Madyson Angelles 8, Areiona Alexander 2, Arianna Francis 4, La’Sha Brown 12, Aranne Alexander 4, JeNae Johnson 9. Total: 26 (3) 4-13
Teurlings 7 9 10 10 - 36
Carencro 14 20 13 17 - 64
3-pointers - TEUR: Sinitiere 3; CAR: P. Johnson 1, Brown 1, J. Johnson 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 13, CAR 20.
Highland Baptist 70, Covenant Christian 38
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (38) J. Johnson 10, C. Galliano 2, C. Arceneaux 4, M. Carey 10, A. Matthews 2, B. Neville 10. Total: 15 () 8-15
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (70) Addison Yates 2, Yvette Olivier 11, Bri Sensley 16, M’kiyiah Olivier 31, Najah Johnson 3, Xaria Johnson 4, Samantha Taylor 3. Total: 21 (7) 7-14
Covenant Christian 6 5 14 13 - 38
Highland Baptist 19 20 20 11 - 70
3-pointers - CC:; HB: Y. Olivier 2, M. Olivier 4, Taylor 1. Total Fouls: CC 11, HB 15.
Vermilion Catholic 46, Hanson 24
HANSON (24) Celia Bishop 3, Riley Trahan 3, Myra Hidalgo 6, Madelyn Trasclair 2, Mach St. Blane 3, Hillary Pillaro 3, Laila Hidalgo 2, Kinsley King 2. Total: 5 (4) 2-4
VERMILION CATHOLIC (46) Ava Hebert 9, Emma Griffin 4, Karli Frith 17, Kinsley Sellers 7, Anna Kate Hagle 7, Brynn Broussard 2. Total: 9 (8) 4-7.
Hanson 2 8 8 6 - 24
Vermilion Catholic 15 10 12 9 - 46
3-pointers - HAN: Trahan 1, M. Hidalgo 2, St. Blane 1; VC: Hebert 3, Frith 5. Total Fouls: HAN 13, VC 5.
BOYS SOCCER
Southside 3, Acadiana 0
Lafayette High 4, Barbe 0
Sulphur 2, New Iberia 1
Beau Chene 7, Carencro 2
St. Thomas More 4, North Vermilion 0
Lafayette Christian 10, Westgate 0
Vermilion Catholic 4, Abbeville 0
Erath 2, Cecilia 1
Livonia 6, Opelousas 1
Teurlings 4, St. Michael 1
Ascension Episcopal 3, Dunham 0
Catholic-NI 8, Opelousas Catholic 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Acadiana 1, Southside 0
Catholic-NI 8, Comeaux 0
Barbe 1, Lafayette High 0
Sulphur 1, New Iberia 0
Beau Chene 6, Carencro 0
Opelousas 5, Catholic-PC 0
Teurlings 6, Sam Houston 0
St. Louis 5, Cecilia 0
Lafayette Christian 4, Erath 0
Highland Baptist 1, Opelousas Catholic 0
Westminster 1, Dunham 1