Two Breaux Bridge star athletes recently made a decision on where they'll further their gridiron careers.
Wide receiver Dartravien Girod and defensive end Trevonte Sylvester, both of whom played pivotal roles as the Tigers won the Class 4A state title in basketball, verbally committed to Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech, respectively.
"Pop is a playmaker, an athlete who is just a competitor," Breaux Bridge interim football coach Chad Pourciau said of Girod, who is ranked as the No. 24 senior in Louisiana by 247Sports.
"His will to win is outstanding. He doesn't have all the measurables — he's only 5-11, 170 pounds — but he's an absolute gamer."
UL and Kansas were among the other programs that offered Girod, who was recruited by Reed Stringer, a former coach with the Cajuns.
"I chose Southern Miss because they were showing a lot of love," Girod said. "They were coming to the school every day that they were allowed to, talking to the teachers and coaches.
"I talked it over with my coaches at Breaux Bridge. They said I should go ahead and commit."
Girod pledged his services to the Golden Eagles without stepping foot on their campus yet. He'll take an official visit to Hattiesburg next month.
"The best thing I do is work hard," said Girod, who also excels in the secondary. "I'm going to get you before you get me."
Sylvester — a 6-foot-6, 245-pound edge rusher who averaged 10 points and 8 rebounds per game on the hardwood — is drawing comparisons to a former Tech defensive lineman drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens this year.
"The coaches said I can be a great help," said Sylvester, a three-star prospect according to ESPN. "They compared me to some great guys they've had like Jaylon Ferguson.
"It's a great football program, and I felt pretty sure I wouldn't find a better opportunity than that."
"Trevonte pops out in person because of his size," said Pourciau, who has coached the Breaux Bridge boys basketball team for the last four years. "You can't make somebody 6-6 or 6-7. He works his absolute tail off and deserves everything he gets."
Louisiana Tech was the first and only offer to date for Sylvester, who visited Ruston in April for junior day.
Breaux Bridge went 33-5 en route to winning its first hoops state championship in March. The Tigers went 8-4 last year in football.