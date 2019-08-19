District 5-1A is shaping up to be a two-horse race between Opelousas Catholic and Catholic-Pointe Coupee, though the addition of one new league member, St. Edmund, adds to the intrigue.
The Vikings, coming off a 7-3 season in which they won the league championship and reached the Division IV quarterfinals, bring back two-way standout Keon Coleman.
Catholic-PC, which beat OC in the 2017 regular season finale to win the league title, is returning a senior-laden squad and is considered the league favorite by both the district coaches and The Acadiana Advocate.
Sacred Heart is always feisty, while St. Edmund, after losing only one in each of last two regular seasons, breaks in a new head coach. St. Landry Parish schools Westminster Christian Academy and North Central, who combined to win only three games last season, should both be improved with an increase in talent.
POLLS
Coaches Poll
1. Catholic-PC 30
2. Opelousas Catholic 26
3. Sacred Heart-VP 24
4. St. Edmund 20
5. Westminster 15
6. North Central 11
Acadiana Advocate Poll
1. Catholic-PC 27
2. Opelousas Catholic 26
3. Sacred Heart-VP 21
4. St. Edmund 13
5. Westminster 10
6. North Central 5
TOP GAMES
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC, Oct. 18
St. Edmund at Sacred Heart-VP, Oct. 25
Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic, Nov. 1
BEST RIVALRY
Sacred Heart vs. St. Edmund: The Blue Jays, the champion of its own league the past two seasons, join a traditional non-district foe in District 5-1A this season after playing each other on a yearly basis. Separated by 20 minutes, the last couple matchups between Sacred Heart and St. Edmund have been close, with the Trojans winning two one-score games.
TOP PLAYERS
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
WR/FS, 6-3, 185, Jr.
A two-sport star with a growing reputation in recruiting circles, Coleman already holds Division I offers in football and basketball. Coleman is going to be the focal point of OC’s offense and defense this season.
Colin Grezaffi, Catholic-PC
FB/OLB, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Grezaffi is one of 16 returning starters for Catholic this season and will be the Hornets’ main offensive weapon after rushing for 1,100 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
ATH, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Marcantel does it all for the Blue Jays, playing slotback, running back linebacker, safety, kicker, punter and whatever else first-year head coach James Shiver may need him to do this season. St. Edmund will try to get the him ball in as many ways as possible.
BY THE NUMBERS
16: Number of returning starters for Catholic-Pointe Coupee this season.
0: The amount of points Opelousas Catholic surrendered in four district games last season, outscoring league opponents 162-0.
18-2: The regular season win-loss record for St. Edmund the past two seasons.
312: Rushing yards per game last year for St. Edmund in 11 games, to go along with 49 rushing scores.