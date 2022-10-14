LEROY - The Westgate Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a dominating 39-7 road win over North Vermilion on Thursday.
The Tigers (6-1, 1-1) showed off their new balanced offense against the Patriots rushing for three touchdowns and 274 yards and passing for three touchdowns and 162 yards.
Coach Ryan Antoine was proud of his team’s performance despite seeing the need for improvement from his special-teams unit.
“We went in there and said, 'Man, let’s go be as fast as we can, and let’s go play Westgate style and that’s what we did tonight',” Antoine said.
Westgate utilized a two-quarterback system. Amaaz Eugene and Jaboree Antoine both had passing touchdowns and Eugene also had two receiving touchdowns from Antoine passes. Dedrick Latulas also had a receiving touchdown from Eugene.
Latulas has seen heavy usage as a running back, but Antoine utilized him more as a receiver against NVHS with 10 receptions on 13 targets.
“Like I told coach, I just want to go out there and make plays and be an athlete," Latulas said. "So, if we got to run the ball and pound it I'm happy with that too as long as we making plays and putting points on the board."
Amaaz Eugene, who is a converted running back and wide receiver, said that in his first season at quarterback learning to read coverages and make the right decisions will be crucial to replicating Westgate’s success from last season.
The Tigers are the reigning state champions in Class 4A last year after defeating Warren Easton 14-13, but 38 seniors graduated from that title squad.
Davian Jackson ran for a touchdown and Tavias Gordon ran for two touchdowns. Gordon’s second touchdown went for 31 yards on a fourth-and-three with 11:37 remaining in the third quarter making the score 32-0 after the ensuing extra point.
Westgate blocked a punt and D’Mariyan Jackson had a fumble recovery in red zone off a fumbled the snap. Jackson also had a third-down sack for a 14-yard loss forcing the Patriots to punt with 10:30 remaining in the second quarter.
The Westgate culture is what's allowed the Tigers to remain a contender at 6-1 despite losing so many seniors from a championship team, Latulas said.
“We live by this motto ‘We ain’t most people’ so I had to separate myself from the bunch and just try to be better than, you know, everybody else on my competition,” Latulas said.