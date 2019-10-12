1. Westgate is for real

The first clue was taking LCA’s Knights to the wire in a 7-0 loss in week one. After that, however, it was a little more difficult to chart Westgate’s progress with wins over Vandebilt Catholic, Tara and Denham Springs. But beating St. Thomas More cements the fact that the Tigers are for real. Last season, the Tigers beat Teurlings Catholic for the first time in school history and now have knocked off the Cougars for the first time.

Two of area's best wideouts go head-to-head in district opener between Westgate and St. Thomas More When St. Thomas More travels to Westgate on Friday in the District 5-4A opener, there will be an impressive array of talent on the field, head…

2. Don’t sleep on Church Point

There were early-season reasons to wonder exactly how powerful Church Point’s wing-T attack would be this season with sound losses to Notre Dame and Southside. Then with a week off due to bad weather last season, the Bears showed they still plan on being a force in the District 5-3A race. It looked like Iota had a realistic chance of going 10-0 in the regular season. Instead, Church Point’s defense limited Iota workhorse back Luke Doucet to 83 yards in the win.

3. Rayne finds new winning formula

Don’t look now, but the Rayne Wolves could be a dark horse contender to make a serious run at the District 4-4A crown. It may not be as flashy as when the Wing-T was rolling with Trent Winbush under coach Curt Ware for several years, but the Wolves are riding a stingy defense and some clutch play late in games to a 4-2 start under new head coach Kaine Guidry. Knocking off returning 3A state champion Eunice makes quite a statement.