A strong statement from Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer’s at the end of the LHSAA’s Lafayette-area meeting on Wednesday afternoon at the LITE Center — the fourth of six pre-convention gatherings across the state this week — will likely have no bearing on the way principals vote next week in Baton Rouge.

But Boyer is never shy about voicing his opinion, and the sentiment itself might shed the most light on the uncertain future of the LHSAA.

“I’m not trying to be flippant or anything,” Boyer said in front of dozens of area coaches and administrators that attended the meeting, “but there was a time where they’d call this segregation.”

Boyer was referring to one of two proposals authored by the LHSAA executive committee as a recourse for the split in five major sports.

The first proposal brings schools back together while applying multipliers on select schools’ enrollment — 1.5 for co-education schools and 2.5 for single-gender schools — to determine where a school is classified.

The second proposal, the one Boyer feels is akin to “segregation,” is the LHSAA creating a pathway for the two seperate organizations by making only private schools reapply for membership in the LHSAA. The private schools who reapplied for membership would be readmitted with two-thirds vote by the executive committee. The aforementioned multipliers would be applied to the schools that regained membership.

In a question and answer session with The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough last week, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said, if that proposal were passed, the criteria used to admit private schools into the LHSAA hadn’t been determined.

“It could start with 'Have you sued us lately?’” Bonine said. “‘How many fines have you had in the five years I’ve been here? How many times have you had coaches ejected?' Please note: We have assessed as many fines to public schools as we have to private schools. Probably 75% of the private schools have done just exactly what they’re supposed to do.”

Based on surveys he said the LHSAA has conducted, Bonine suggested some private schools would be interested in the formation of a separate organization.

“Perception is reality for many, and for many the perception is we’re kicking the private schools out of the association with option two,” Bonine said in the Q&A.

“At the end of the day, based on the numbers I have there are 93 private schools, 56 of them want to remain with the association (based on past survey results). It gives schools the opportunity — if they don’t like what we are doing and want to go have championship events of their own — to go do something else. Don’t tell me out of the right side of your mouth you want to be part of the association and then out of the left side your actions don’t show this. Actions speak louder than words.

“We’re going to be accused of being arbitrary and capricious when it comes to which schools come back in. The executive committee is going to take each application and look at it.”

Last January, principals passed a series of proposals written by Boyer to allow the higher-seeded select school in a football state championship (semifinal and final for basketball, softball and baseball) to host that game on the school’s campus.

In authoring that proposal, Boyer, who has always been against the split, was seeking a way for select schools to recoup some of the money lost by playing less postseason games and to gain better time slots for those semifinal or championship games.

But confusion and concerns over schools having the means to host championship events ensued, leading select schools to form a committee over the summer (Louisiana Select Association) to represent their interests in negotiations with the LHSAA.

Only one select school, St. Thomas More, used its home field to play a select football state championship this year.

The LHSAA has refused to recognize the LSA, and now Boyer and other select school administrators see this new proposal as one way of forcing certain private schools out. Some private school administrators feel as if they are bullied on issues that affect them because they’re simply outnumbered by public schools.

Bonine didn’t directly respond to Boyer’s “segregation” comment during the meeting. Boyer is concerned by how the LHSAA will define what a select school is because many public schools, including those in Lafayette Parish, have an application process for certain programs, and some public school’s enrollment features 25% or more out-of-zone students. There are currently 16 select schools that aren’t private, such as C.E. Byrd and McKinley.

“I’m not a lawyer and I don’t know the constitutionality of what’s the protocol and the criteria and why you don’t let Team A in but you let Team B in,” Boyer said after the meeting. “You’ve got Public School A that did the same thing as Private School A. They’re a member, and this school is not. This could be open to some legal review by some. Now we’re into a class action against one group. I think some of us at least broach the subject with some counsel to see what our rights are.”

Still, Lafayette Christian president Jay Miller believes none of three proposals that pertain to the split — including one sponsored by North Vermilion principal Tommy Byler (but devised by multiple select and non-select coaches) that reunifies the organization using a 1.25 multiplier and adding an extra class — will pass.

“The consensus is (the proposals) aren’t going to pass,” Miller said. “Shreveport had twice as many people in their meeting, and they’re block voting. … The question is going to be after Friday. My single voice and assumption is the split is going to remain. How much more do we split? Do we split all the way (in every sport), or is it time for the privates to do their own thing? That’s going to be the fundamental question.”